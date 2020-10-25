The Latest: Seager scores, Renfroe homers; Dodgers up 3-2

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Latest on Game 4 of the World Series (all times local):

9:10 p.m.

The Dodgers had a potential rally in the top of the fifth cut short on an unusual play at second base, and Tampa Bay slugger Hunter Renfroe hit a solo homer in the bottom of the inning to get the Rays within 3-2.

LA’s Corey Seager hit a one-out single off reliever Pete Fairbanks and scored on Max Muncy’s two-out hit. Seager easily beat a throw home from Renfroe in right field, and Muncy took second when the ball went to the plate. Catcher Mike Zunino threw too late to nab Muncy at second, but Muncy tumbled after an aggressive pop-up slide and fell on top of shortstop Willy Adames, who was holding the baseball and tagged Muncy easily.

Muncy argued unsuccessfully with second base umpire Mark Carlson that Adames pulled him off the base. Adames had his arms wrapped around Muncy as the pair hit the ground, but it was unclear if Muncy would have come off the bag anyway. The play was not reviewable.

Renfroe smashed his leadoff shot off Julio Urías an estimated 444 feet into the second deck in left field for his first homer since the wild-card round.

Urías retired the next two batters before being replaced by Blake Treinen, who induced a groundout from Yandy Díaz on his first pitch. The 24-year-old Urías struck out nine over 4 2/3 innings, allowing a walk and four hits -- including two solo homers -- on 80 pitches.

___

8:45 p.m.

Randy Arozarena set a major league record with his ninth homer of the post-season , and the Tampa Bay Rays trimmed the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lead to 2-1 heading into the fifth inning of Game 4 of the World Series.

Arozarena drove Julio Urías’ first pitch of the fourth over the wall in right- centre for Tampa Bay’s first run. Mike Brosseau then singled, but Urías retired the next three batters to keep Los Angeles in front.

Looking for their first championship in 32 years, the Dodgers are trying to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Series.

Justin Turner and Corey Seager homered for Los Angeles.

Arozarena was tied with Seager, Barry Bonds (2002), Carlos Beltrán (2004) and Nelson Cruz (2011) for homers in a post-season .

___

8:20 p.m.

Corey Seager matched a major league record with his eighth home run of the post-season , giving the Los Angeles Dodgers a 2-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays after three innings.

Seager, the NL Championship Series MVP, launched a 2-2 curve from starter Ryan Yarbrough to right field with two outs in the top of the third. Justin Turner homered off Yarbrough with two outs in the first.

Dodgers lefty Julio Urías has five strikeouts and appears in complete command. He’s given up one hit and thrown 35 of 49 pitches for strikes.

After issuing a one-out walk to Mike Zunino in the third, Urías whiffed Kevin Kiermaier and Yandy Díaz.

The 24-year-old Urías entered 4-0 with a 0.56 ERA in one start and three relief appearances this post-season .

Los Angeles has scored a record 52 of its 89 post-season runs with two outs. Turner followed Seager’s homer with a single and Max Muncy walked, prompting a mound visit from pitching coach Kyle Snyder as Pete Fairbanks began warming up in the Tampa Bay bullpen. Yarbrough retired Will Smith on a check-swing bouncer back to the mound that ended the inning.

Looking for their first championship in 32 years, the Dodgers are trying to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Series.

Seager has three career World Series homers, two this year.

___

7:50 p.m.

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias is throwing a lot of strikes, and has retired all six Tampa Bay batters faced through two innings, with Los Angeles up 1-0 in Game 4 of the World Series while looking for a 3-1 series lead.

Urias has three strikeouts while throwing 23 of his 28 pitches for strikes, and got a little defensive help from right fielder Mookie Betts, who made a leaping catch on Brandon Lowe’s liner for the second out of the second inning.

The play by Betts prompted some chants of “M-V-P!, M-V-P!”

___

7:28 p.m.

Justin Turner became the first player to hit a first-inning home run in consecutive World Series games, putting the Dodgers ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 on Saturday night as Los Angeles tried to take a three games to one lead.

Ryan Yarbrough fell behind all four Dodgers batters in the first, and Los Angeles went ahead early for the third time in four games.

