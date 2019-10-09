The Latest: Wales edges Fiji in a thriller Spectators cover up as rain falls during the Rugby World Cup Pool C game at Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium between France and the United States in Fukuoka, Japan, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

TOKYO (AP) -- The Latest on Day 20 at the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

8:50 p.m.

Left winger Josh Adams scored a hat trick of tries as Wales reached the quarterfinals beating Fiji 29-17 in a pulsating Pool D match.

Wales hit back from 10-0 down and meets either England or France in the quarterfinals.

The Flying Fijians take the plane home after going out in style.

Only five points separated them with about 10 minutes left, but fullback Liam Williams gave Wales breathing space with a converted try.

A chaotic first half produced seven tries, but only three were given.

Referee Jerome Garces referred five to video review, of which three were ruled out - two by Wales, one by Fiji.

Another try, scored by Fiji No. 8 Viliame Mata late in the half, didn't need the TMO because the forward pass to him was so evident.

Adams crossed three times in the first half, but one got chalked off. Wales flanker Josh Navidi also got one disallowed by the TMO.

The two Fiji first-half tries given went to right winger Josua Tuisova and fullback Kini Murimurivalu inside eight minutes, by which time Fiji scrumhalf Frank Lomani had one ruled out by TMO for a forward pass from left winger Semi Radradra.

There were three first-half sinbins: Two for Fiji, after Wales hooker Ken Owens got his early on for a dangerous tackle on Mata, launching him over his shoulder.

Flanker James Davies got sin-binned in the second half - on World Cup debut.

His older brother Jonathan Davies set up Williams with a brilliant backhand offload.

The 33,000 fans at Oita Stadium certainly got their money's worth.

---

8:40 p.m.

An update on the anticipated impact of Typhoon Hagibis on the Rugby World Cup this weekend has been scheduled for Thursday at midday local time (0300 GMT).

World Rugby would say no more about the news conference.

The typhoon is expected to hit the Tokyo-Yokohama area on Saturday, affecting most of all the England-France match on Saturday to decide the winner of Pool C, and the Japan-Scotland match on Sunday to decide a quarterfinalist from Pool A.

---

7:45p.m.

Wales leads Fiji 14-10 at halftime in a pulsating Rugby World Cup Pool D match at Oita Stadium.

A victory will put Wales into the quarterfinals, and Fiji must win to maintain its slim chances of qualifying.

Fiji's spell-binding start produced two tries inside eight minutes, from right winger Josua Tuisova and fullback Kini Murimurivalu. Fiji got its second try moments after Wales hooker Ken Owens was sinbinned for a dangerous tackle.

In between those tries, Fiji had another from scrumhalf Frank Lomani disallowed when video review showed a forward pass from left winger Semi Radradra.

After Fiji's first try, awarded following a TMO, Wales had a try from flanker Josh Navidi disallowed. TMO showed center Hadleigh Parkes knocking on when robbing Murimurivalu of possession.

But just after Fiji lock Tevita Cavubati was sinbinned for diving into the ruck with his shoulder, flyhalf Dan Biggar set up winger Josh Adams for a try in the left corner with a neat kick over the defense in the 17th and converted it.

Following a sustained period of pressure, scrumhalf Gareth Davies fed Adams and he touched down in the left corner in the 27th. Referee Jerome Garces called another TMO and Wales had another try ruled out because Adams' foot was out of touch.

Two minutes later, Fiji flanker Semi Kunatani was sinbinned and Adams soon finished off a slick four-man passing move in the left corner, with Biggar converting from far out on the left for 14-10.

A man down, Fiji still finished well and had a try ruled out for a forward pass.

---

6:10 p.m.

Scotland has breezed past an exhausted-looking Russia team 61-0 to stay in the playoff hunt at the Rugby World Cup and set up a showdown with host Japan for a quarterfinal place.

The Scots got the bonus point they wanted and more in Shizuoka and kept the opposition scoreless for the second straight game. That's a major comeback for Scotland after it was humbled by Ireland to start its World Cup.

Russia threw everything into its first three games in Japan and had nothing left in the tank at Shizuoka Stadium.

Scotland scored nine tries and had two more disallowed for forward passes. Scrumhalf George Horne had a hat trick and flyhalf Adam Hastings scored Scotland's first two tries and kicked eight out of nine conversions for 26 points.

The Pool A standings are now: Japan top on 14 points, Ireland second on 11, Scotland third on 10. Ireland plays Samoa on Saturday and Scotland plays the host on Sunday in the fight for the two quarterfinal places.

---

Adam Hastings has two tries in the opening 17 minutes as Scotland leads Russia 21-0 at halftime in Shizuoka.

It puts Scotland on course to keep its quarterfinal hopes alive in Pool A ahead of a showdown with host Japan this weekend.

Scotland has three tries against the Russians and needs one more in the last 40 for a bonus point.

Flyhalf Hastings, son of former Scotland great Gavin, weaved in from a scrum close to the Russia line in the 13th minute. He chased down his own kick ahead for his second four minutes later.

Scrumhalf George Horne intercepted a pass from opposite number Dmitry Perov for Scotland's third try. Perov was trying to throw a long pass in his own try area and it went straight to Horne.

Those three Scotland tries came in an eight-minute burst.

A bonus-point win will put the Scots in touching distance of pool leader Japan and second-place Ireland ahead of a dramatic finish to the group this weekend.

If the Scots finish the job against Russia, they will play Japan in Yokohama on Sunday for a place in the quarterfinals - as long as Super Typhoon Hagibis, which is heading for Japan, doesn't cause problems with the Rugby World Cup schedule.

---

4:15 p.m.

Scotland needs a win against Russia to realistically stay in contention for the quarterfinals.

Scotland's penultimate game in Pool A and Russia's last game at this Rugby World Cup is underway in Shizuoka.

A win with a bonus point is what the Scots are expecting. That would put them in touching distance of pool leader and host Japan and second-place Ireland, and still in with a chance of making the last eight.

The pool ends over the weekend when Ireland plays Samoa and Scotland plays Japan. Ireland, Scotland and the host team are all fighting for two quarterfinals places. A dramatic finish to the group could be upended, though, if Typhoon Hagibis arrives in Japan over the weekend and affects the schedule.

Russia hasn't won a Rugby World Cup game in seven previous attempts but this is a chance for the Bears to give captain Vasily Artemyev a big farewell. The 32-year-old fullback has started every Russia World Cup game and is likely playing his last at the showpiece tournament in Shizuoka.

---

3:35 p.m.

Argentina reaffirmed its supremacy in the Americas when it completed its campaign by beating the United States 47-17 in Kumagaya.

The first team to finish its pool matches, the Pumas fell short of a fourth consecutive quarterfinal berth but will head home with a consolation automatic qualification for the 2023 tournament in France by finishing third in Pool A in Japan. They hadn't met the United States in 16 years, when the Pumas won 42-8 in Buenos Aires, and eclipsed that record scoring seven tries to three. Both packs cancelled each other out in Kumagaya, but the Pumas backs were too slick, especially centers Jeronimo de la Fuente and Juan Cruz Mallia.

On a perfect stage - sunny, warm conditions in a stadium filled out with cheering, flag-waving kids from local schools - both teams seemed to agree the day was too good to waste and decided to entertain. There were few set-pieces and turnovers were simply resets to run the ball at each other over and over. It made for helter-skelter fun.

---

2:40 p.m.

Argentina was set for a consolation third place and automatic qualifying spot for the 2023 tournament from Pool A after finishing the first half against the United States with a 19-5 lead Wednesday.

In perfect, sunny conditions in Kumagaya, both teams were playing positively before an appreciative crowd.

Argentina waved off kickable penalties to go for tries, and the first attempt was disallowed for a knock-on against the post.

But center Juan Cruz Mallia broke down the middle to set up flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez in the right corner, then a Sanchez chip bounced kindly for fullback Joaquin Tuculet to make it 14-0.

Tuculet scored the third out wide for 19-0 after the forwards were stopped on the line, and the Americans got on the board just before halftime when an AJ MacGinty grubber kick was scooped by right wing and captain Blaine Scully to score.

---

1:15 p.m.

England defense coach John Mitchell says No. 8 Billy Vunipola won't be risked in the Pool C decider against France if his injured ankle hasn't healed sufficiently.

Vunipola twisted his left ankle in the win over Argentina and Mitchell says England will ''make sure that if there is any risk then we won't risk him.'' Mitchell says Vunipola will ''definitely'' be fit next week ahead of the quarterfinals.

England and France have both qualified for the quarterfinals. Saturday's game in Yokohama decides who wins the pool.

Coach Eddie Jones has been questioned over how much he's played Vunipola recently. Vunipola has started all England's games at the Rugby World Cup, although he came off at halftime against the Pumas having received treatment on his ankle on the field.

England also has injury concerns over prop Joe Marler and back Jack Nowell - just ''niggles'' according to Mitchell - while captain Owen Farrell and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie have been ill.

The England-France game could be one of a number affected if Super Typhoon Hagibis hits Japan, as feared, this weekend.

Mitchell says England hasn't given much thought to the typhoon: ''We don't let that noise enter our preparation.''

---

12:20 p.m.

Mathieu Raynal of France is ill and has withdrawn from refereeing the Pool A match between Scotland and Russia in Shizuoka. He has been replaced by Wayne Barnes of England.

Barnes' place as assistant referee will be filled by Alex Ruiz of France.

The other assistant is still Federico Anselmi of Argentina, and the Television Match Officia remains Marius Jonker of South Africa.

---

8:25 a.m.

Three matches are scheduled Wednesday at the Rugby World Cup on the 20th day of the tournament that is moving towards the end of pool play. Organizers, however, are concerned about a typhoon that could affect matches on the weekend.

Typhoon Hagibis could hit Japan on Saturday, when three matches are scheduled. Four more are set for Sunday, the final day of the preliminary round.

''We are currently monitoring the development of a typhoon off the south coast of Japan in partnership with our weather information experts,'' World Rugby said in a statement. ''It is still too early to determine what, if any, impact there will be on match or training activities.''

On Saturday, New Zealand plays Italy, England takes on France and Ireland plays Samoa at Fukuoka, which is situated on the north shore of Kyushu Island and appears to be the match most threatened by the typhoon.

Clear and sunny skies are expected at all three venues on Wednesday, when Argentina plays the United States at Kumagaya near Tokyo, Scotland takes on Russia at Shizuoka and Wales plays Fiji at Oita.

---

