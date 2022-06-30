The Latest New Balance 550 Is How Minimalists Do Multicolor

The New Balance 550 silhouette remains one of the brand's most popular styles thanks to a universally appealing silhouette and a strong cast of top tier collaborations.

The latest iteration arrives in a summery color palette, with hits of teal, yellow, red and gray sprinkled throughout. A blend of off-white textiles add a vintage-inspired element to the release, underscored by an aged midsole.

Since the sneaker has already been released in other countries, the style can be purchased now via resell sites as we anticipate a US launch in the coming weeks.

