The Latest: No. 13 West Virginia men postpone more games

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

---

The Big 12 announced Tuesday that West Virginia has postponed its next two men's basketball home games due to COVID-19 concerns.

The announcement came a day after the 13th-ranked Mountaineers called off their game Tuesday night at No. 2 Baylor.

WVU also postponed Saturday's home game with TCU and a Jan. 19 contest against Oklahoma State in Morgantown.

West Virginia said it will work with the Big 12 and the other schools to reschedule the games.

---

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday that the Syracuse women's basketball game at Georgia Tech on Thursday has been postponed.

Additionally, Syracuse's home game against North Carolina, originally scheduled for Dec. 31, has been rescheduled for next Tuesday.

No. 24 Syracuse remains on pause and in COVID-19 protocols after a positive test within the program. The Orange women are scheduled to return to the court at home against Miami on Sunday.

---

The NFL says there were three new confirmed positive COVID-19 tests among players and 22 new confirmed positives among other personnel in the latest round of testing by the league.

In all, 6,850 tests were administered to 1,037 players and 10,609 tests were given to 1,896 personnel in a seven-day period that ended Saturday.

The previous week a season-high 34 players tested positive along with 36 other personnel.

Since monitoring began at the beginning of last August, nearly 940,000 tests have been given and 259 players and 454 other personnel were confirmed positive.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 follow the league protocol and are immediately isolated, not permitted to access club facilities, or to have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.

---

The Air Force hockey team has paused all activities for the next 14 days due to COVID-19 cases within the program. The team's next two series, Friday and Saturday against Army and the following weekend against Long Island University, have been postponed.

Story continues

No make-up dates have been announced. Air Force is working with Atlantic Hockey on rescheduling possibilities.

---

The Southeastern Conference has postponed Tuesday night's basketball game between in-state rivals No. 10 Tennessee and Vanderbilt because of a combination of positive coronavirus tests, contact tracing and quarantining within the Commodores' program.

The game was a late addition to the schedule because of COVID-19 issues at Missouri, where Vanderbilt had been scheduled to play, and at South Carolina, Tennessee's originally scheduled opponent. The SEC moved up Tennessee's previously scheduled trip to Vanderbilt from Feb. 24 to Tuesday night for a rare home-and-home between the rivals in back-to-back games.

Vanderbilt is still set to visit Tennessee on Saturday night as originally scheduled.

---

The women's basketball game between No. 4 UConn and Villanova, which had been scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed.

Villanova women's basketball is on pause due to COVID-19 issues within the program. The Wildcats (8-2, 3-2 Big East) also have postponed home games scheduled for Wednesday against Providence and on Jan. 20 against DePaul. No makeup dates have been announced.

UConn (7-0, 6-0) is scheduled to host Seton Hall on Wednesday, a game that was moved after the Huskies had to cancel a trip to Xavier because of coronavirus issues in the Musketeers program.

---

Manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed Sergio Aguero is not available for Manchester City's match against Brighton in the English Premier League on Wednesday.

The Argentina striker missed the FA Cup third-round win over Birmingham on Sunday after being asked to isolate as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

''Quarantine, isolated - the rules. After nine or 10 days he will be back,'' Guardiola said at a news conference.

It is yet another setback for Aguero, whose return from knee surgery this season has already been complicated by further pain in the joint and a hamstring injury.

Aguero has not started a game since October but had been expected to feature last weekend.

---

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports