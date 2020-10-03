The Latest: Australian State Worried About Mall Outbreak

MELBOURNE, Australia The COVID-19 figures in Australias Victoria state continue to show improvement but officials are concerned about an outbreak at the countrys largest shopping center.

Victoria reported three more COVID-19 deaths and eight more cases on Saturday. The figures take the state toll to 805 and the national death count to 893.

Melbournes latest 14-day average stood at 12 cases, and there have been 11 cases with an unknown source in the past two weeks up to Wednesday.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said a recent outbreak linked to southeast Melbournes Chadstone Shopping Centre showed why it was unsafe to ease restrictions.

A cluster of cases at the 550-store shopping center grew to 11 and includes a family.

If we were to open up now, just as our modeling tells us … it will be many hundreds of cases, Andrews said.

Melbournes strict lockdown rules continue to be eased, and an overnight curfew ended last week.

Trump has several strikes against him age, obesity, elevated cholesterol and being male that could put him at greater risk of becoming seriously ill from the coronavirus.

Siblings, grandparents and adult children of Canadians and permanent residents are among those who will soon be exempt from COVID-19 border restrictions in Canada.

New York states daily count of new coronavirus cases has topped 1,500 for the first time since late May. Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned local governments that theyll face fines if they dont enforce social distancing and mask rules.

WASHINGTON Two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising questions about upcoming Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett and whether additional senators may have been exposed.

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis and Utah Sen. Mike Lee both said Friday that they had tested positive for the virus. Both attended a ceremony for Barrett at the White House on Sept. 25 with President Donald Trump, who announced Friday that he had tested positive and was later hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Lee, who did not wear a mask at the White House event, said he had symptoms consistent with longtime allergies. Tillis, who did wear a mask, said he has no symptoms. Both said they will quarantine for 10 days ending just before Barretts confirmation hearings begin on Oct. 12.

The positive tests come as Senate Republicans are pushing to quickly confirm Barrett in the few weeks they have before the Nov. 3 election. There is little cushion in the schedule set out by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who want to put Trumps third hand-picked justice on the court immediately in case they lose any of their power in the election.

SEOUL, South Korea __ South Koreas new coronavirus daily tally has remained in two digits for a third straight day as authorities called for public vigilance during one of the countrys biggest holidays.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Saturday that the 75 virus cases added in the past 24 hours took the countrys total to 24,027 with 420 deaths.

South Koreas caseload has recently displayed a downward trajectory following a spike in new infections between early August and mid-September. Stringent social distancing rules were credited with slowing the outbreak.

But worries about a rebound in new cases have grown again as South Korea is on the traditional autumn Chuseok holidays this week that would certainly increase public mobility.

LANSING, Mich A 1945 law repeatedly used by Gov. Gretcher Whitmer to respond to the coronavirus pandemic was declared unconstitutional Friday by the Michigan Supreme Court, a striking decision that puts months of restrictions in jeopardy while COVID-19 continues to flare up around the state.

The opinion is an extraordinary development in a monthslong conflict between Whitmer, a Democrat, and Republicans who control the Legislature and have complained that theyve been shut out of major orders that have impacted education, the economy and health care.

