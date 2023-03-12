Latest atmospheric river deluge, 11th since late December, could slam California this week

John Bacon and Jorge L. Ortiz, USA TODAY
·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO – Californians were bracing for the latest in an unrelenting wave of strong storms, and forecasters warned of another atmospheric river expected to bring an additional round of flooding rainfall, high-elevation snow and strong winds to parts of the state this week.

More than half of California was under either a flood watch or a winter storm warning Sunday as one atmospheric river receded and another one approached.

These long, narrow bands in the atmosphere carry copious amounts of water vapor that get released as rain or snow when making landfall. The upcoming atmospheric river, not expected to be quite as powerful as the one from the weekend, will be the 11th to slam the state since late December.

Before this parade of storms, California was in the grips of a punishing three-year drought.

"The weather in California is almost like your spigot outdoors," AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. "When it's on, the water flows out and floods. But when it's off, there will be barely a drop."

An aerial view shows people sitting on a bench in a flooded neighborhood in the unincorporated community of Pajaro in Watsonville, California on March 11, 2023.
WHAT IS AN ATMOSPHERIC RIVER?These rivers of water vapor can extend thousands of miles

Rainfall will intensify Monday into Tuesday.

Wind gusts of up to 45 mph will spread across Northern California on Sunday and Monday, AccuWeather said. In upper mountain elevations, meteorologists warn that visibility could be near zero.

The National Weather Service said rainfall will intensify Monday into Tuesday across large parts of the state, leading to more flooding in already saturated areas. During that same time, the combination of more rain and snowmelt will increase the risk of flooding at lower elevations.

"Considerable flooding impacts below 5,000-foot elevation along the central California coast, San Joaquin Valley, Sacramento Valley and southern Sierra Nevada foothills into Tuesday,'' the service said.

STORM SLAMS STATE: California storm brings flooding, breached levees and evacuations 

More than 8,500 people were under evacuation orders

At least two deaths were caused by the latest storm and a third one is being investigated for its links to the weather.

More than 8,500 people were under evacuation orders and warnings Saturday in Monterey County, where a levee failed and flooded the unincorporated community of Pajaro, home to about 1,700 residents, a large number of them Latino farmworkers.

YOSEMITE STILL CLOSED:Park won't reopen until at least St. Patrick's Day due to winter weather

The rain and snow from the upcoming system, carrying warm subtropical moisture across the Pacific from near Hawaii, is expected to extend from Central California to Oregon, as well as northern Nevada.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared emergencies in 34 counties in recent weeks, and the Biden administration approved a presidential disaster declaration for some on Friday morning, a move that will bring more federal assistance. President Joe Biden spoke with Newsom on Saturday to pledge the federal government’s support in California’s response to the emergency, the White House said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Latest atmospheric river deluge could slam battered California

