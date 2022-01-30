The latest on anti-vaccine mandate protests happening on Parliament Hill

OTTAWA — The latest developments on ongoing protests against COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government. All times Eastern.

12:15 p.m.

The president and CEO of Shepherds of Good Hope says donations are pouring in after protesters allegedly harassed staff at an Ottawa soup kitchen.

Deirdre Freiheit says the rally against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government roiling the capital's downtown has disrupted social services and blocked road access to their shelter.

Freiheit says several protesters showed up at the soup kitchen on Saturday and allegedly verbally abused staff and volunteers while demanding they be served.

She says some protesters were given food to defuse the situation, and going forward meals will only be given to those who need them.

She says since Shepherds of Good Hope tweeted about the incident, the organization has been overwhelmed with tens of thousands of dollars in donations.

---

12:10 p.m.

Police in Ottawa say several criminal investigations are underway in relation to the ongoing demonstration on Parliament Hill against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions.

The Ottawa Police Service says its investigating the desecration of the National War Memorial and the Terry Fox statue.

It's also investigating what it describes as threatening, illegal and intimidating behaviour by protesters towards the police, city workers and other individuals as well as damage to a city vehicle.

The announcement on Twitter comes after protesters drew condemnation for fastening an inverted Canadian flag and anti-vaccine sign to a statue of Terry Fox.

Others were seen jumping on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the National War Memorial.

Ottawa police say illegal behaviour will not be tolerated and will be fully investigated.

---

11:15 a.m.

A random symphony of truck horns is blaring across downtown Ottawa as protesters gear up for their second full day.

But the effects of the ongoing demonstration are being felt far beyond Parliament Hill.

Several city bus routes have been redirected to avoid the area around the Hill.

The nearby Rideau Centre shopping mall remains closed after shutting down early on Saturday.

---

9:30 a.m.

The Ottawa Police Service says crowds and vehicles clogged the capital's downtown core through the night as a protest of COVID-19 restrictions and the federal Liberal government extends into its second day.

The force says officers encountered several "challenges" with demonstrators, including trucks sporadically blocking off access to roads, but the incidents were resolved with no arrests.

Police say they continue to monitor the demonstration with a focus on "keeping the peace," maintaining access to emergency lanes and addressing any "threatening high-risk behaviour."

They say national monuments will be protected and barricades are installed to block vehicles from accessing the path in front of the National War Memorial.

Public officials condemned the "desecration" of monuments to Canadian heroes after some protesters were seen jumping on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2022.

The Canadian Press

