Latest anti-mask protest in Montreal draws large crowds who say threat of COVID-19 overstated

Demonstrators marched through downtown Montreal on Saturday in another sizable protest primarily against Quebec's mandatory mask rules and public health restrictions — even as the province reported more new COVID-19 cases than on any day in the last three months.

There were upside down Quebec flags and others in support of U.S. President Donald Trump. Some demonstrators carried signs and wore T-shirts and hats denouncing what they called fear campaigns by the government, suggesting that the lethality of COVID-19 has been overstated, espousing conspiracy theories about mobile telecommunications towers or denouncing the media.

"I decided to come today to say 'enough,'" said Montrealer Andrée David, 75. "We've been manipulated enough."

David said she isn't afraid of COVID-19 and isn't convinced it exists. She said she has no faith in the government, whose steps in the past months have been "poorly explained" and "full of errors."

"The threat is over," said Marie-Josée Bernard, a mother of three who lives in Montreal.

The march began outside Quebec Premier François Legault's Montreal office, near the McGill University campus, and wound through the streets to its destination outside the CBC/Radio-Canada building on René-Lévesque Boulevard East.

There, a stage was set up, behind which two flags bore the logo of QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory started in the United States that claims a satanic, pedophile cabal secretly controls the U.S. government, if not the entire world.

The group was declared a national security risk by the FBI in 2019.

The anti-mask protest comes against a backdrop of rising COVID-19 infections in Quebec and tougher enforcement measures in response.

After a period of several weeks where daily new cases in the province were around or below 100, the number of new cases began to rise in late August. On Saturday, 244 new cases were reported, the most since June 4.

Effective Saturday, the Quebec government gave police the power to hand out fines to anyone who isn't wearing a mask when required under public health regulations, a response to what officials say is a small minority who have flouted the rules and put others at risk.

That move did not directly affect the anti-mask protest, as the province's face-covering rules apply primarily to indoor situations.