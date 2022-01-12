The Latest Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Gets Dipped in Purple Patent

Following two pastel iterations, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT returns in a new "Purple Patent" colorway.

The sneaker comes in a combination of tumbled and patent leathers. "Court Purple" covers most of the upper with black covering the Swoosh, ankle, laces and collar. Crisp white finishes off the look, arriving on the tongue, toe box and midsole. Other design details include inset Swooshes, "ZOOM AIR" tongue tags and embossed Wings logos.

While no official release date has been revealed, we expect for the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT to release in the coming months with a $140 USD price tag.

