The Latest: Mich. health chief reinstates more virus rules

LANSING, Mich -- The director of Michigan’s state health department has issued more orders reinstating coronavirus restrictions negated by a state Supreme Court ruling, saying he has “broad” legal authority to deal with the pandemic.

Robert Gordon said Tuesday that he has reimposed rules for nursing homes and other such care facilities. He told local health departments to inform K-12 schools within 24 hours of learning of a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19.

The steps came a day after Gordon ordered the wearing of masks and limits on gathering sizes following the court decision that declared unconstitutional a law that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had used to extend an emergency order on virus-related restrictions.

Opponents of the orders could file lawsuits.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Pentagon says top military leaders are under self-quarantine

— How do I politely ask someone to wear a mask? If in store or restaurant, have a manager make the request

— Virginia Gov. Northam has mild symptoms 2 weeks after virus diagnosis

— Despite decades of warnings about the fragile supply lines bringing protective gear from overseas factories to America’s health care workers, the U.S. was unprepared for the coronavirus pandemic.

— Hospitals and staff are stretched to their limits again in Madrid, where the surging number of COVID-19 patients in September forced an expansion of critical care beds into gymnasiums.

— Service workers in New Orleans who were laid off because of the coronavirus’s impact on the economy are earning a living by helping others survive during the pandemic.

— Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Two highly regarded restaurants in Atlantic City will remain closed permanently, victims of the coronavirus and the restrictions that came with it.

Philadelphia restaurateur Stephen Starr told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Buddakan and The Continental will not reopen. They have been closed since mid-March.

Both were inside the former Playground Pier, which Caesars Entertainment recently repurchased. The pier has had extremely low levels of foot traffic and a majority of its stores have been empty for more than a year.

The two restaurants employed more than 100 people, who were notified late Monday that the businesses would not reopen.

Starr said that “it was a nice run, but we had to say goodbye." He operates high-profile restaurants in Philadelphia, New York, Washington and Paris that remain in business.

____

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma’s two largest universities are both delaying the start of their spring semester and cancelling spring break because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma each announced the delays Tuesday, with OSU beginning spring classes Jan. 19 and OU starting Jan. 25., one week later than previously scheduled. OU also said that all classes will be held online following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Also, the governor of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribe, Reggie Wassana, announced Monday that he tested positive for the virus. Wassana said he had a mild headache and runny nose, but no fever.

The state health department on Tuesday reported 1,364 new confirmed cases and 11 more deaths from COVID-19, raising the overall totals to 93,346 cases and 1,066 deaths.

___

SALEM, Ore. - Gov. Kate Brown says the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity is expanding to 80,000 tests per week.

Coronavirus cases in Oregon have been climbing during the past few weeks.

Health officials said that with Oregon’s jump in testing capacity, they recommend people who have symptoms of COVID-19 not only be tested but also people who have been in close contact with an infected person, regardless of whether they show symptoms.

The rapid antigen tests, which are being provided by the federal government each week through the end of 2020, can diagnose COVID-19 in 15 minutes.

___

BOSTON — Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard are teaming up for a six-month study of 10,000 people to help them better understand the prevalence of COVID-19 in the area and to help identify potential surges during the fall and winter.

Story continues