The Latest: Jaguars owner says he was proud to join players

This is a photo of Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan. Khan says he would be open to signing free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Speaking to the teams flagship radio station, Khan responded absolutely when asked Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, whether he would support signing Kaepernick if the team's front office wanted to do it. Khans comments were not recorded, just relayed via Twitter. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Latest on the sports world reacting to President Donald Trump's remarks about pro football (all times ET):

11:15 a.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan calls it a privilege to stand arm-in-arm with players during the national anthem in London.

Khan stood between tight end Marcedes Lewis and linebacker Telvin Smith at Wembley Stadium and then released a statement to express his support for players. Coaches and other team personnel from both teams did the same before the game against the Ravens.

About two dozen players on both teams kneeled, something President Donald Trump has said owners should fire players for.

''It was a privilege to stand on the sidelines with the Jacksonville Jaguars today for the playing of the U.S. national anthem at Wembley Stadium,'' Khan said. ''I met with our team captains prior to the game to express my support for them, all NFL players and the league following the divisive and contentious remarks made by President Trump, and was honored to be arm in arm with them, their teammates and our coaches during our anthem.''

---

11:02 a.m.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is defending President Donald Trump's attacks on football players who kneel during the national anthem.

Speaking on ABC's ''This Week'' Sunday morning, Mnuchin says the National Football League enforces other types of rules and Trump thinks ''owners should have a rule that players should have to stand in respect for the national anthem.''

Mnuchin adds that ''they can do free speech on their own time.''

Trump suggested during a speech Friday night that NFL owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem. A handful of NFL players have refused to stand to protest several issues, including police brutality.

---

11:01 a.m.

The Pittsburgh Penguins say they've accepted an invitation from President Donald Trump to go to the White House after winning the Stanley Cup.

The Penguins released a statement Sunday saying they respect the office of the president and ''the long tradition of championship teams visiting the White House.'' The Penguins were honored by Barack Obama after winning the Stanley Cup in 2016 and previously by George H.W. Bush in the early 1990s.

''Any agreement or disagreement with a president's politics, policies or agenda can be expressed in other ways. However, we very much respect the rights of other individuals and groups to express themselves as they see fit.''

Trump revoked the White House invitation to the NBA champion Golden State Warriors Saturday, after the team had said they might not accept.

-Stephen Whyno reporting from Washington

---

10:55 a.m.

A White House adviser says the president lashed out at NFL players for kneeling during the national anthem because he stands with Americans who want the anthem respected.

Marc Short is director of legislative affairs. He argues on NBC's ''Meet the Press'' that President Donald Trump believes NFL players have First Amendment rights, but that owners should have the right to fire them.

Trump seemed to disinvite the NBA champion Golden State Warriors from the White House because of star Stephen Curry's public opposition to him.

Asked why Trump is inflaming tensions, Short says the Warriors started it. He says players ''were the ones that first went out ... and began criticizing the president.''

---

10:15 a.m.

Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti says he ''100 percent'' supports his players' decision to kneel during the national anthem ahead of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley.

At least seven Ravens players and more than a dozen Jaguars players took a knee during the anthem while the rest of the players stood locked arm-in-arm in an apparent response to President Donald Trump, who said this week that NFL owners should fire those who disrespected the American flag.

But the Ravens issued a statement from Bisciotti minutes after kickoff, saying: ''We recognize our players' influence. We respect their demonstration and support them 100 percent. All voices need to be heard. That's democracy in its highest form.''

Jaguars owner Shad Khan stood arm-in-arm with his players during the anthem.

---

9:30 a.m.

About two dozen players, including Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, took a knee during the playing of the national anthem before the start of the teams' game at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

