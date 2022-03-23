Lateral flow tests temporarily unavailable on NHS website

Covid-19 rapid antigen test (lateral flow self test) be available until June (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Lateral flow tests were temporarily unavailable to be ordered on the UK Government website on Wednesday, raising concerns that their free availability is ending more than a week earlier than planned.

Under the Government’s Living with Covid plan, the provision of free tests had been due to end on April 1.

But on Wednesday morning - on the second anniversary of the first pandemic lockdown - the website said: “Sorry, there are no more home delivery slots for these tests right now.”

The UK Health Security Agency said that “tests may temporarily be unavailable” on the gov.uk website to manage capacity but insisted that orders could continue to be placed until March 31.

There has been concern that the lack of tests will further increase infection rates, caused as a result of the more infectious BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron and the removal of social distancing and mask-wearing rules.

(Evening Standard)

People trying to order lateral flow tests were also informed that most people no longer needed to test regularly.

“Most tests are now needed for people at higher risk in England,” the site said and that those “without Covid-19 symptoms no longer need to take rapid lateral flow tests”.

GPs are frustrated that they have been unavailable to order tests for vulnerable patients, the Standard understands. Pharmacists face being inundated with demands - and fear hostility from the public if supplies run out.

A UKHSA spokesperson said: “As set out in the Living with Covid plan, from 1 April free tests will only be available for certain groups who are at most risk from the virus.

“In preparation for this change, the gov.uk home ordering channel is asking users to only order test kits if you’re eligible for new Covid-19 treatments, work or volunteer in a high risk setting or support people who are at higher risk from Covid-19.

“Tests should only be ordered after you have used up any kits you already have at home.”

UKHSA said the cap on tests applied to both home deliveries and the number of kits supplied to pharmacies.

High street retailers are selling lateral flow tests from around £2 to £4 each.

There has been confusion within the NHS as to whether tests will still be free for staff.

The NHS Confederation said that workers may be forced to fork out about £50 a month for tests if they have to pay themselves, as it called for clarity over the issue.

The Department of Health said that more details would be set out “shortly”.

The Prime Minister has paid tribute to the "heroic efforts" of NHS staff and offered his sympathies to everyone bereaved by coronavirus on the second anniversary of the first national lockdown.

Boris Johnson said those who died over the past two years "will never be out of our hearts and minds", as the nation prepares to gather in reflection.

The country will pause on Wednesday in remembrance of those who have died during the crisis, as part of a series of events organised by the end-of-life charity Marie Curie.

A minute’s silence will be held at midday, and people are being encouraged to shine a light or display flowers in their window at 8pm.

Staff and volunteers from London Ambulance Service will be joined in the memorial garden at their Waterloo Road HQ by representatives from the London Fire Brigade, St John Ambulance, the Metropolitan police service and wider NHS, for a short ceremony to mark a national day of reflection for those who died.

A short service will be held by NHS England at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday evening.