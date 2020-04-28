Late Show Hosts Annihilate Trump's ‘Sarcasm’ Defense

If anyone knows sarcasm, it’s the comedians of late-night television and they’re calling bull on President Donald Trump’s claim that he was employing it when he suggested injecting disinfectant to combat coronavirus.

“I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen,” Trump said on Friday, after facing enormous backlash for his comments a day earlier. In the wake of the nationally televised briefing, multiple governors reported an uptick in calls seeking guidance about the idea, and the manufacturer of Lysol and Dettol felt it necessary to issue a statement advising that its products should “under no circumstance” be administered into the human body.

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah and Seth Meyers’ late-night shows all dedicated segments to the debacle.

“If there’s one thing people want from leadership during a pandemic, it’s sarcasm,” Meyers said. “And that was me, using sarcasm.”

Kimmel joked that “the Tide Pods appear to be turning on” Trump and wondered if people could “claim we were being sarcastic when we elected him president?”

And Colbert wondered if Trump was also being sarcastic when he took his oath of office.

