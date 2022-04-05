Late NCAA championship game tip sparks annual tradition of complaining

Every year, the NCAA championship game tips off sometime after 9 p.m. ET.

Every year, the late tip catches folks off guard in the hours before tipoff.

This year's tilt between North Carolina and Kansas is no different. The Tar Heels and Jayhawks were slated to tip off at 9:20 ET on Monday, sparking cries of outrage and surprise from East coast fans dreading an early alarm clock.

The angst on the East Coast is understandable. For folks who clock in early, staying up much past 9 p.m. can be a challenge — much less starting a two-plus hour game at 9:20 p.m. But it's been this way for years, and the NCAA and its broadcast partners don't seem motivated to change their ways.

For those in the Mountain and Pacific time zones? It's their time to shine. Night owls too. In a world that revolves much around the Eastern time zone, it's good to count wins where you can find them.

Twitter had its fair share of both perspectives in the leadup to Monday's game.

Thoughts on 9:20 pm Eastern Tip? — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) April 5, 2022

Me, knowing damn well I’m not making it to halftime… #NCAAChampionship pic.twitter.com/F5L8FwRHg9 — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) April 5, 2022

West coast people East coast people

at tip-off at tip-off#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/QbWXj16xip — Logan Reever (@loganreever) April 5, 2022

Why is the Mountain Time Zone great? Because the men’s national-championship tip-off time is 7:20 p.m. 👩‍🍳 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) April 5, 2022

This tip off time being at 9:20 is unbearable — Tank for Ivey (@RJuliusBarrett) April 5, 2022

I have decided that due to the late tip time for the national championship, I will not be watching. If it started two hours earlier, I certainly would. — Mike (JBOS) (@UofMBlood) April 5, 2022

Ridiculous that the Championship game doesn’t tip off until 9:20 Eastern time. Some have to work tomorrow — Tony Parton (@papaalpine) April 5, 2022

Dear #MarchMadness and @ncaa money changers: You are amazingly stupid for agreeing to start your premier event at 9:20 pm EDT. Way to eliminate half of your audience, golden goose killers 🏀 — Joe Henderson (@JHendersonTampa) April 5, 2022

This 9:20 tip time for this national championship game…crazy — Nathan Williams (@_natewilliams) April 5, 2022

About to sound like an old man but.. what’s up with this 820 tip time 👴🏼 — Sean Grahn (@realseangrahn) April 5, 2022

This tip off time being at 9:20 is unbearable — Tank for Ivey (@RJuliusBarrett) April 5, 2022