Latavius Murray got a Breanna Stewart tattoo after losing a bet

New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray is a man of his word. In August 2018, Murray said he would get a tattoo of Breanna Stewart if Stewart was named the WNBA MVP. Stewart won the award, and Murray followed through with the bet.

Actually, Murray went a little further than that. He went to the tattoo parlor with Stewart, who briefly played the role of Murray’s tattoo artist.

Murray’s tattoo is a little more involved than just Stewart’s face. As he explains in the video, Murray’s tattoo showcases upstate New York. Murray went to Onondaga Central High School in New York. Stewart was born in Syracuse.

When it comes time for Murray to get the portion of the tattoo that features Stewart, she takes over as the tattoo artist. In the tattoo, Stewart is portrayed as the Statue of Liberty.

Now that Murray has a tattoo of Stewart, he’ll have to focus on getting Stewart out to a Saints game. In the video, she admits she has yet to go see Murray play in person in the NFL.

