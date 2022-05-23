LastPass Announces New Chief Secure Technology Officer and Expanded Executive Team

LastPass

Password management leader welcomes industry veterans to help drive the company forward

BOSTON, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LastPass, the global leader in zero-knowledge password management, today announced four new hires to its executive team. This expansion brings experienced talent to the company and highlights LastPass’ commitment to investing in innovation and a seamless user experience. Joining LastPass is Christofer Hoff as Chief Secure Technology Officer, Lora Rodstein as Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Pegi Wheeler as Senior Vice President of Operations and Rob Charlebois as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

“Rounding out our executive suite with Christofer, Lora, Pegi and Rob could not come at a better time in LastPass’ evolution,” said Karim Toubba, Chief Executive Officer at LastPass. “One of my first priorities as CEO is to build our executive leadership team, and I’m thrilled to bring on industry veterans who each bring invaluable knowledge and experience to help define not only the LastPass of today, but the future of this company.”

As LastPass’ first Chief Secure Technology Officer, Christofer Hoff brings nearly 30 years of experience in high-profile global roles in network and information security architecture, engineering, operations and management. He leads the integrated Product Engineering, Development and Security teams, driving innovation, security and privacy into everything LastPass does. Previously, Hoff led the “Never Down” program at Bank of America, as well as their Global Cybersecurity Technology and Operations teams, where he was responsible for innovation and architecture, engineering, development, deployment, operations and support of information technology security controls.

In her role as SVP of HR, Lora Rodstein oversees LastPass’ end-to-end Human Resources function, shaping a progressive, diverse and top-performing culture. Rodstein has more than two decades of experience where she has built HR programs from the ground up and is known for creating exceptional workplaces where people contribute to the company's success while also developing their careers in meaningful ways. Before joining LastPass, Rodstein held high-profile roles at Kenna Security, Peloton Technology, WhiteHat Security and other technology companies.

Story continues

Pegi Wheeler joins LastPass as SVP of Operations and is responsible for product and executive operations, as well as serving as chief of staff for the organization. She brings more than 30 years of experience spanning all facets of enterprise software development and delivery, including business strategy, portfolio management, go-to-market planning, program management, engineering services and technical publications. Most recently, Wheeler was VP of Operations at Kenna Security. Before that, she held operations leadership and chief of staff roles at Google Cloud, Citadel Securities, VMware, Juniper Networks and others.

Rob Charlebois brings over two decades of marketing leadership to his new role as CMO at LastPass. Charlebois has a proven track record of elevating enterprises to meet their goals by leading with data-informed decisions and transforming the customer experience with an emphasis on results. Previously, he served as an executive leader at both WP Engine and Corel, where he led demand generation, marketing growth, data analytics and more across various software categories and segments, including consumers, SMB and enterprise customers.

For more information about our executive team, please visit https://www.lastpass.com/company/about-us.

About LastPass

LastPass is an award-winning password manager which helps more than 33 million registered users organize and protect their online lives. For more than 100,000 businesses of all sizes, LastPass provides password and identity management solutions that are convenient, easy to manage and effortless to use. From enterprise password management and single sign-on to adaptive multi-factor authentication, LastPass for Business gives superior control to IT and frictionless access to users. For more information, visit https://lastpass.com. LastPass is trademarked in the U.S. and other countries.



