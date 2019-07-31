Last-minute Blue Jays deadline rumours: Ken Giles surprisingly 'in play'

The market for Ken Giles is still there despite his elbow worries. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Because Ken Giles is dealing with elbow inflammation, the assumption going into Wednesday was that the team would hold onto him and try to sell him when he’s fully healthy - either in the offseason or at the 2020 deadline.

His injury appears to be mild enough he’s still being pursued by contenders, though.

#BlueJays’ Ken Giles remains in play after receiving a cortisone shot in his elbow yesterday. #Yankees, #Rays have at least inquired, sources say. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2019

Giles looked to command a significant return before his elbow began to act up, if the Blue Jays move him today it will be interesting to see how much the uncertainty around his health affects his price tag.

‘Real chance’ Sanchez’s days as a Blue Jay are over

Considering Aaron Sanchez is in the midst of a brutal season and the Blue Jays have him under team control through 2020, Wednesday’s trade deadline wouldn’t seem like the perfect time to move him.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York post, his name is coming up in trade talks nonetheless.

Aaron Sanchez has a 6.03 ERA in 23 starts but great arm, small SP/RP market (Sanchez can do either) and so #Bluejays getting lots of hits on him and real chance he moves. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 31, 2019

Among 86 pitchers who’ve thrown at least 100 innings this year, Sanchez is dead last in ERA (6.07) and BB/9 (4.71), but it’s not impossible to see his appeal.

The 27-year-old has starred as a reliever in the past with a career ERA of 1.67 in the bullpen and hitters managing a paltry .151/.221/.191 line against him in 59.1 innings. His stuff has diminished slightly since he last spent time in the pen, but it’s not hard to envision him as an impact relief arm.

Sanchez has also pitched much better of late, putting up an outstanding K/BB ratio of 20/1 in his last three starts, a mark he’s never come close to over a similar span in the past.

Even so, if the Blue Jays trade Sanchez now many will question whether if he could’ve built up his value to elicit a better return in the offseason - or next year’s trade deadline.

Rays not interested in Justin Smoak, but a new logical suitor emerges

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo has ruled out one team that has been linked to Justin Smoak prior to the team’s Wednesday game.

Manager Charlie Montoyo lets it slip that you can scratch the Rays from teams interested in Justin Smoak. #Bluejays — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) July 31, 2019

However, the New York Yankees could emerge as a viable landing spot, given the bad news they received about first baseman Luke Voit today.

Prior to today’s game, the Yankees:



- Placed INF Luke Voit on the 10-day IL with a sports hernia

- Placed RHP David Hale on the 10-day IL with a lumbar spine strain (retroactive to 7/28)

- Recalled RHP Jonathan Holder (#56) and INF Breyvic Valera (#36) from @swbrailriders. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 31, 2019

If the Yankees were to make a play for Voit, they’d have the opportunity to pair him with Edwin Encarnacion to recreate the 1B/DH combo of the Blue Jays’ 2015-16 playoff runs.

Otherwise Smoak is going to difficult to place, as the Indians already made their lineup upgrade with a trade that netted them Franmil Reyes and Yasiel Puig and most contenders seem to be set at first base.

Daniel Hudson looks like he’s on the way out

If there’s one Blue Jay who’s most likely to move before the 4 pm deadline it seems like it’s Hudson.

Toronto’s Daniel Hudson drawing plenty of interest. More likely than not he gets traded today, it seems. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 31, 2019

The right-hander could slot in as a middle reliever in any contender’s bullpen, even if he’s not a high-leverage guy, and he has the big fastball that seems to appeal to playoff-bound clubs.

Toronto probably won’t get an exciting return for Hudson, but his presence probably ensure they won’t do nothing.

