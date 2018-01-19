Laster scores 24, Gardner-Webb holds off Presbyterian 61-53

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) -- DJ Laster scored 24 points, making 10 of 14 shots, as Gardner-Webb edged past Presbyterian 61-53 Thursday night to remain perfect on its home floor.

David Efianayi added 16 points for Gardner-Webb (10-10, 5-2 Big South Conference), which has won eight in a row at home this season.

Davon Bell scored 16 and Reggie Dillard 13 for Presbyterian (8-12, 1-6). The Blue Hose had trailed by as many as 19 points early in the second half, but a Dillard drive and score cut the gap to just five, 58-53 with 1:29 to play.

Christian Turner and Efianayi made three of four from the foul line in the last 26 seconds as the Bulldogs held on.

Dillard and JC Younger each missed from 3 in the last 16 seconds and Gardner-Webb controlled the rebound in each instance.