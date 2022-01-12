After last year’s winter storm, experts say to prepare emergency kit. What to include

Last February’s unprecedented winter storm killed hundreds, knocked out power for millions, and caused widespread damage to homes and infrastructure across Texas.

Nearly a year on, many are left to wonder if the state will see another storm as cold and relentless. If so, will the power keep flowing? Will the heat stay on?

While forecasts show a severe winter storm is unlikely, there’s still plenty of uncertainty to go around, so Texans can and should prepare, experts say.

One of the best things to do is put together a winter storm emergency kit, according to the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

What should it include? Here’s a checklist.

The checklist

Food: First, there’s food. Pack food that is high in energy and is nonperishable or has a fairly long shelf life, the Texas A&M University AgriLife Extension Service recommends. There’s no guarantee kitchen appliances will be working, so this should be food that doesn’t need to be cooked, like granola or dried fruit and nuts. If it’s something you could take on a hike, it’s probably ideal for your emergency kit.

Also, keep in mind how many mouths there are to feed and pack enough food to last everyone several days. The Department of State Health Services recommends packing at least three days worth of food.

It’s also a good idea to have a can opener.

Water: Water is simple. Have 1 gallon per person, per day at the ready. If the situation gets desperate, water from the water heater tank is safe to drink, according to A&M.

Clothing: Kits should have extra pairs and layers of warm clothing, experts say. Throw in some blankets for good measure.

First-Aid: Throw together a basic first-aid pack or buy a ready-made one. Whichever way you go, state officials suggest including Band-Aids of various sizes, bandages and first-aid tape, disinfecting ointments, pain relievers like Advil or aspirin, etc., a cold pack, gauze, scissors, tweezers and medical gloves.

And if anyone has medications they need, include those as well if it’s reasonable to do so.

Toiletries: Toilet paper, hand sanitizer or sanitizing wipes, toothpaste, glasses and contact lenses, soap and face masks.

Lights/batteries: If the power goes out, it’s important to have flashlights or other portable lights sources handy. Keep some spare batteries for them in the kit. If they take rechargeable batteries, try to keep those topped off so they’re ready with a full charge when needed.

Add some matches and a lighter to the storm kit as well.

Communication: Cellphones might not work, according to A&M, so if communication is critical, two-way radios may be the best, most reliable means of speaking with family and friends, provided they’re in range. If you plan to pack any two-ways, make sure they’re battery-powered.

It might also be a good idea to have a battery-powered AM/FM radio, as these “radios may be your only links to outside information,” according to the university.

Hitting the road

In the event of a winter storm, it’s best to stay off the roads. For some, that might not be possible. And others might find themselves unexpectedly caught behind the wheel when weather conditions turn.

Besides keeping a vehicle in good working order, some might consider packing an emergency kit in their car, truck or SUV, which should include some of the items already covered, like food, water and warm clothes.

But there are a few more things to consider, such as battery boosting cables, a snow shovel and a windshield scraper. Also, cat litter or sand are useful for getting traction when tires slip and skid.

Check your home

That all may seem like a lot, but you probably already have some of these items at home, and depending on your situation, you may be just fine without some of the less crucial items, experts say.

“Build your kit all at once or step-by-step. Start with what you already have at home; then shop for the rest, as needed,” the Department of State Health Services said.

Figuring out the best way to store the supplies is important. “A portable container or backpack” for each individual is ideal, the department said, and “a waterproof container is best.”

