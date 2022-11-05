What last went down British coalmines in 1986? The Saturday quiz
The questions
1 Who won the debut season of Ukraine’s Dancing With the Stars?
2 Which 1963 book is credited with inspiring second-wave feminism?
3 A species of which animal is biologically immortal?
4 Noah replaced Oliver as what last year?
5 What last went down British coalmines in 1986?
6 Which sports would a dual-code international play?
7 Which festival takes place at the Wiesn?
8 Who are the Big Five of Big Tech?
What links:
9 Emperor Charles V; John of Gaunt; Hugo van der Goes; Bradley Wiggins?
10 Barbican; Brunswick Centre; Robin Hood Gardens; Trellick Tower?
11 The Years; By the Sea; Averno; Kaspar; Flights?
12 Architecture; Batman; Creator; Duplo; Ninjago?
13 Ruth (60 in 1927); Maris (61 in 1961); Judge (62 in 2022)?
14 The Gleaner; Granma; the Nation; the Labour Spokesman?
15 Sarkisian; Ciccone; Stoermer Coleman; Knowles?
The answers
1 Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
2 The Feminine Mystique by Betty Friedan.
3 Jellyfish (Turritopsis dohrnii, so-called immortal jellyfish).
4 Most popular name for baby boys (England and Wales).
5 Canaries.
6 Rugby union and league.
7 Munich’s Oktoberfest.
8 Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft.
9 Born in Ghent.
10 Brutalist architecture in London.
11 Works by recent Nobel literature laureates: Annie Ernaux; Abdulrazak Gurnah; Louise Glück; Peter Handke; Olga Tokarczuk.
12 Lego ranges.
13 Baseball’s American League home run record progression.
14 Caribbean newspapers: Jamaica; Cuba; Barbados; Saint Kitts and Nevis.
15 Surnames of mononymous entertainers: Cher; Madonna; Zendaya; Beyoncé.