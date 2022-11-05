What last went down British coalmines in 1986? The Saturday quiz

Photograph: Brian Harris/Alamy

The questions

1 Who won the debut season of Ukraine’s Dancing With the Stars?

2 Which 1963 book is credited with inspiring second-wave feminism?

3 A species of which animal is biologically immortal?

4 Noah replaced Oliver as what last year?

5 What last went down British coalmines in 1986?

6 Which sports would a dual-code international play?

7 Which festival takes place at the Wiesn?

8 Who are the Big Five of Big Tech?

What links:

9 Emperor Charles V; John of Gaunt; Hugo van der Goes; Bradley Wiggins?

10 Barbican; Brunswick Centre; Robin Hood Gardens; Trellick Tower?

11 The Years; By the Sea; Averno; Kaspar; Flights?

12 Architecture; Batman; Creator; Duplo; Ninjago?

13 Ruth (60 in 1927); Maris (61 in 1961); Judge (62 in 2022)?

14 The Gleaner; Granma; the Nation; the Labour Spokesman?

15 Sarkisian; Ciccone; Stoermer Coleman; Knowles?

The answers

1 Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

2 The Feminine Mystique by Betty Friedan.

3 Jellyfish (Turritopsis dohrnii, so-called immortal jellyfish).

4 Most popular name for baby boys (England and Wales).

5 Canaries.

6 Rugby union and league.

7 Munich’s Oktoberfest.

8 Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft.

9 Born in Ghent.

10 Brutalist architecture in London.

11 Works by recent Nobel literature laureates: Annie Ernaux; Abdulrazak Gurnah; Louise Glück; Peter Handke; Olga Tokarczuk.

12 Lego ranges.

13 Baseball’s American League home run record progression.

14 Caribbean newspapers: Jamaica; Cuba; Barbados; Saint Kitts and Nevis.

15 Surnames of mononymous entertainers: Cher; Madonna; Zendaya; Beyoncé.