‘Last Week Tonight’: John Oliver Reviews Trump’s Disastrous And Incompetent Response To The Coronavirus

John Oliver took a different approach during Sunday night’s Last Week Tonight with two main stories instead of one. The first one serving as the show’s intro and it spotlighted Donald Trump failed the country with is disastrous handling of the coronavirus.

“For many, Trump’s handling of the coronavirus is going to be a significant factor in how the vote,” said Oliver. He pointed out that Trump claims that the U.S. is doing a “tremendous” job handling the virus but the stats show a different story. The U.S. has 4% of the global population, yet 20% of the world’s coronavirus cases.

Even so, his base is giving him the benefit of the doubt. In clips from interviews, many say that Trump is “doing the best he can”.

“Is he?” questions Oliver. “I guess that depends doesn’t it? Is he doing the best that any president can or the best that he can? Because if it’s the second one, you may actually be right. We should all be grateful that he hasn’t bottled his urine and started selling it as ‘Trump Immunity Juice’.”

Every president faces a defining crisis and, without a doubt, the pandemic is Trump’s — and his response has been a disaster. Oliver brings up receipts that illustrate some “massive f*ck ups” that many of us have forgotten. This includes that one time when he suggested we leave Americans infected with COVID-19 on a cruise ship because they would increase the number of cases in the country. He said that he liked “the numbers where they are”.

To even further unpack Trump’s massive failures when it comes to handling the coronavirus, Oliver broke it down into three crucial areas where more work could have been done: preparation, coordination and communication.

When it comes to preparation, previous presidents were very aware of a threat like COVID-19. George W. Bush created a pandemic response plan in 2005 while Barack Obama created a pandemic preparedness team.

In a speech Obama made in December of 2014, he eerily summarized what we are going through right now, saying that our country needed to build an infrastructure to be ready for a virus similar to the Spanish Flu.

Trump’s administration disbanded Obama’s pandemic preparedness team, they cut the CDC staff in operating in China by more two-thirds and ended a pandemic early warning program.

“Even when the pandemic began, Trump took an appallingly long time to take it seriously,” said Oliver. Trump would complain how China took a long time to be forthright with the U.S. about the virus. However, when the administration found out the U.S. acted “unforgivably slow”.

The first report of the coronavirus in Wuhan was on December 31, 2019. Alex Azar, United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, couldn’t get through to speak to Trump about the virus until January 18. Even when he did, Trump interrupted him asking when flavored vaping products would be back on the market.

Trump said that the virus would go away even though there was community spread reported on February 26. Trump did eventually ban travel from China into the U.S. and constantly patted himself on the back for that.

He put the ban on February 2, two weeks after the first known case in the U.S. The ban was also announced after 45 other countries already imposed travel restrictions on China. Even though there were restrictions, there were massive exceptions. U.S. citizens and immediate family members were still allowed to come from China. That said, nearly 40,000 people came in from China in the two months after Trump imposed restrictions.

We also found out that the first cases of COVID-19 in New York primarily came from Europe and it took Trump six weeks to impose restrictions on travelers from there. Even then, ehen he made a speech announcing those restrictions, it made it sound as if Americans would not be allowed back into the country which caused chaos in airports across the country.

When it came to coordination at the beginning of the pandemic the Trump administration was terrible. They were not able to coordinate crucial supplies like PPE which left medical professionals to their own devices to keep them protected.

Oliver said, “The White House denies mishandling anything.” Trump tried to blame the previous administration for medical professionals not having the appropriate PPE despite the fact that he has been president for three years.

