‘Last Week Tonight’: John Oliver Recaps Election Results, Celebrates Biden & Harris Historic Win And Trump’s Loss

“Trump isn’t going to be president anymore,” said John Oliver at the top of Sunday night’s episode of Last Week Tonight.

It was clear that Oliver was elated as he showed footage of people all around the country celebrating Donald Trump’s loss to Joe Biden. He referred to it as a “reverse 9-11” saying that it was a combination of “complete euphoria” and “abiding disgust for Rudy Giuliani”.

There was a level of relief at the end of a truly tense and draining week as the country — and the world — waited as votes were counted to eventually reveal Biden as President-elect and Kamala Harris making history as the first Black, South Asian and female Vice President-elect.

Oliver said it was all worth it because of how it ended — especially with an election that was during a global pandemic which required patience. Of course, what was totally predictably was how Trump reacted as the count unfolded. Long before the results, Oliver said he took advantage of the fact that he was ahead in states and claiming victory.

From there, Trump and his team were doing everything they could to subvert the election. After Michigan was favoring Biden, Trump tweeted “We hereby claim the State of Michigan”. As many of us know, this is not the way it works. “Calling dibs on states is not how we elect presidents,” said Oliver. “We use the Electoral College which is at least 3% less stupid than that.”

To help Trump’s scheme to win the election, Giuliani arrived in Pennsylvania to try and stop the count of votes with an impassioned, unhinged speech at a press conference where he threw around wild accusations with no evidence. Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman compared Guliani’s press conference as a “bad House of Cards episode”.

“He’s right,” agreed Oliver. “It’s like House of Cards because it’s full of political intrigue, there’s a sexual predator pretending to be president at the very heart of it and it’s gone on for four seasons too long.”

To add to that, Trump’s camp was consistently inconsistent with Michigan supporters protesting to stop the count while Arizona supporters were chanting “Count the votes!”

Trump’s messy recipe for taking the election also included many of his tweets being flagged for disputed and misleading news about the election. Meanwhile, Giuliani tweeted out an article that said at least 21,000 dead people voted in Pennsylvania. Rumors were also flying around that Trump ballots were being marked with Sharpies therefore disqualifying them. All of these were not true. Even Eric Trump joined in the fun by tweeting a fake video of ballots being burned in Virginia Beach — which the city said was fake a day before he tweeted it.

Probably one of the most memorable conspiracy theory moment from Trump’s camp was at the Nevada registrar during a press briefing where a guy in a “BBQ, Beer and Freedom” T shirt interrupted shouting claims that the “Biden crime family is stealing our freedom”. His antics received little to no reaction.

To make the plot thicken more, Trump has filed multiple lawsuits in various states, with many of them finding no evidence in various cases. However, there is one issue Trump has leaned on.

Oliver said, “One big Trump complaint that he is making a lot right now — so you’ll probably be hearing it for the rest of your life — is that the election is illegitimate because Republican poll watchers weren’t given access to the ballot counting in Pennsylvania.”

Trump tweeted on Saturday: “Bad things happened which our observers were not allowed to see”. Oliver points out that it is a tough charge to make stick by the nature of the accusation because you didn’t see them.

“The embarrassing flimsiness of these fraud claims starts to make sense when you see how desperately the Trump camp was trying to drum them up,” he added. Trump has also gone so far as to start a voter suppression hotline where people were able to call in and report on irregularities at voting polls.

Oliver also comments on how all these pointless lawsuits are clearly going to cost a lot of money which is probably why they spent the last few days emailing supporters aggressively asking for money.

And just when you think it can’t get more obnoxious, Oliver gives us more to chew on: “Perhaps the single most pathetic part of the entire week was in the moments before this race was called on Saturday morning, Trump tweeted out ‘I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!'”

Story continues