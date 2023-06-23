Last Week of June Looks Eventful

Monday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CUK) (Q2) Reported EPS for loss of 38 cents, compared to loss of $1.64 in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Durable Goods Orders (May)

S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index (May)

New Home Sales (May)

Consumer Confidence (June)

Featured Earnings

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) (Q3) Reported EPS for $1.08, compared to 96 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) (Q2) Reported EPS for 42 cents, compared to 46 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) (Q4) Reported EPS for loss of 44 cents, compared to loss of 39 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Consumer Price Index (May) CPI rose 4.4% on a year-over-year basis in April, following a 4.3% increase in March. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.6% in April.

Featured Earnings

NovaGold Resources Inc. ( T.NG) (Q2) Reported EPS for loss of three cents, compared to loss of four cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Outlook

Advanced Retail Inventories (May)

Read:

Advanced Wholesale Inventories (May)

Featured Earnings

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of $1.71, compared to gain of $2.50 in the prior-year quarter.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) (Q4) Reported EPS for $1.05 compared to $1.12in the prior-year quarter.

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC), (Q2) Reported EPS for loss of 44 cents, compared to loss of 39 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Angold Resources Ltd. ( V.AAU) (Q4) Reported EPS of loss of one cent, compared to breakeven in the prior-year quarter.

BlackBerry Ltd. (T.BB) (Q1) Reported EPS for loss of eight cents, compared to loss of three cents in the prior-year quarter.

mdf commerce inc. ( T.MDF) (Q4) Reported EPS loss of eight cents, compared to loss of 18 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial Jobless Claims (week of June 24)

Existing Home Sales (May)

Featured Earnings

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) (Q4) Reported EPS for 66 cents, compared to 90 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) (Q4) Reported EPS for 98 cents, compared to 81 cents in the prior-year quarter.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) (Q1) Reported EPS for 56 cents, compared to 48 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Payroll Employment, Earnings and Hours (April) The number of "payroll employees" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours—was little changed in March (-9,900).

Featured Earnings

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (T.ATE) (Q1) Reported EPS for loss of nine cents, compared to loss of eight in the prior-year quarter.

Corus Entertainment Inc. ( T.CJR.B) (Q3) Reported EPS for gain of eight cents, compared to loss of eight cents in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Personal Income (May)

Personal Spending (May)

PCE Index (May)

Consumer Sentiment (June)

Featured Earnings

Story continues

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) (Q1) Reported EPS for $2.82, compared to $2.66 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Gross Domestic Product (April) GDP rose 0.8% in the first quarter, after posting no change in the previous quarter.

Featured Earnings