Last Week of June Looks Eventful

Monday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CUK) (Q2) Reported EPS for loss of 38 cents, compared to loss of $1.64 in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Durable Goods Orders (May)

S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index (May)

New Home Sales (May)

Consumer Confidence (June)

Featured Earnings

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) (Q3) Reported EPS for $1.08, compared to 96 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) (Q2) Reported EPS for 42 cents, compared to 46 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) (Q4) Reported EPS for loss of 44 cents, compared to loss of 39 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Consumer Price Index (May) CPI rose 4.4% on a year-over-year basis in April, following a 4.3% increase in March. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.6% in April.

Featured Earnings

NovaGold Resources Inc. (T.NG) (Q2) Reported EPS for loss of three cents, compared to loss of four cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Outlook

Advanced Retail Inventories (May)

Advanced Wholesale Inventories (May)

Featured Earnings

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of $1.71, compared to gain of $2.50 in the prior-year quarter.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) (Q4) Reported EPS for $1.05 compared to $1.12in the prior-year quarter.

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC), (Q2) Reported EPS for loss of 44 cents, compared to loss of 39 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Angold Resources Ltd. (V.AAU) (Q4) Reported EPS of loss of one cent, compared to breakeven in the prior-year quarter.

BlackBerry Ltd. (T.BB) (Q1) Reported EPS for loss of eight cents, compared to loss of three cents in the prior-year quarter.

mdf commerce inc. (T.MDF) (Q4) Reported EPS loss of eight cents, compared to loss of 18 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial Jobless Claims (week of June 24)

Existing Home Sales (May)

Featured Earnings

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) (Q4) Reported EPS for 66 cents, compared to 90 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) (Q4) Reported EPS for 98 cents, compared to 81 cents in the prior-year quarter.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) (Q1) Reported EPS for 56 cents, compared to 48 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Payroll Employment, Earnings and Hours (April) The number of "payroll employees" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours—was little changed in March (-9,900).

Featured Earnings

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (T.ATE) (Q1) Reported EPS for loss of nine cents, compared to loss of eight in the prior-year quarter.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (T.CJR.B) (Q3) Reported EPS for gain of eight cents, compared to loss of eight cents in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Personal Income (May)

Personal Spending (May)

PCE Index (May)

Consumer Sentiment (June)

Featured Earnings

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) (Q1) Reported EPS for $2.82, compared to $2.66 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Gross Domestic Product (April) GDP rose 0.8% in the first quarter, after posting no change in the previous quarter.

Featured Earnings

Banxa Holdings Inc. (T.BNXA) (Q1) Reported EPS for gain of one cent, compared to loss of three in the prior-year quarter.

