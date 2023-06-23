Last Week of June Looks Eventful
Monday
U.S.
Featured Earnings
Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CUK) (Q2) Reported EPS for loss of 38 cents, compared to loss of $1.64 in the prior-year quarter.
Tuesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Durable Goods Orders (May)
S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index (May)
New Home Sales (May)
Consumer Confidence (June)
Featured Earnings
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) (Q3) Reported EPS for $1.08, compared to 96 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) (Q2) Reported EPS for 42 cents, compared to 46 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) (Q4) Reported EPS for loss of 44 cents, compared to loss of 39 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Consumer Price Index (May) CPI rose 4.4% on a year-over-year basis in April, following a 4.3% increase in March. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.6% in April.
Featured Earnings
NovaGold Resources Inc. (T.NG) (Q2) Reported EPS for loss of three cents, compared to loss of four cents in the prior-year quarter.
Wednesday
U.S.
Economic Outlook
Advanced Retail Inventories (May)
Advanced Wholesale Inventories (May)
Featured Earnings
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of $1.71, compared to gain of $2.50 in the prior-year quarter.
General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) (Q4) Reported EPS for $1.05 compared to $1.12in the prior-year quarter.
Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC), (Q2) Reported EPS for loss of 44 cents, compared to loss of 39 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
Angold Resources Ltd. (V.AAU) (Q4) Reported EPS of loss of one cent, compared to breakeven in the prior-year quarter.
BlackBerry Ltd. (T.BB) (Q1) Reported EPS for loss of eight cents, compared to loss of three cents in the prior-year quarter.
mdf commerce inc. (T.MDF) (Q4) Reported EPS loss of eight cents, compared to loss of 18 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Thursday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Initial Jobless Claims (week of June 24)
Existing Home Sales (May)
Featured Earnings
Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) (Q4) Reported EPS for 66 cents, compared to 90 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) (Q4) Reported EPS for 98 cents, compared to 81 cents in the prior-year quarter.
McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) (Q1) Reported EPS for 56 cents, compared to 48 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Payroll Employment, Earnings and Hours (April) The number of "payroll employees" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours—was little changed in March (-9,900).
Featured Earnings
Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (T.ATE) (Q1) Reported EPS for loss of nine cents, compared to loss of eight in the prior-year quarter.
Corus Entertainment Inc. (T.CJR.B) (Q3) Reported EPS for gain of eight cents, compared to loss of eight cents in the prior-year quarter.
Friday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Personal Income (May)
Personal Spending (May)
PCE Index (May)
Consumer Sentiment (June)
Featured Earnings
Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) (Q1) Reported EPS for $2.82, compared to $2.66 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Gross Domestic Product (April) GDP rose 0.8% in the first quarter, after posting no change in the previous quarter.
Featured Earnings