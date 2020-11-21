The Last of Us to get TV series from Chernobyl writer

Photo credit: Naughty Dog

Good news everyone! HBO has ordered a full series of video-game adaptation The Last of Us.

This ambitious project, which is being spearheaded by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, was first announced back in June, with Johan Renck assigned directorial duties for the pilot.

Two decades after complete societal collapse, the apocalyptic action follows survivor Joel, who is hired to smuggle youngster Ellie out of an "oppressive" quarantine zone.

"What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the US and depend on each other for survival," (via TVLine).

Meanwhile, HBO's executive vice-president of programming, Francesca Orsi, waxed lyrical about the creative team behind this one.

"Craig and Neil [Druckmann, co-writer] are visionaries in a league of their own," she said.

"With them at the helm alongside the incomparable Carolyn Strauss [executive-producer], this series is sure to resonate with both die-hard fans of The Last of Us games and newcomers to this genre-defining saga."

Orsi's statement went on: "We're delighted to partner with Naughty Dog, Word Games, Sony and PlayStation to adapt this epic, powerfully immersive story."

Expect The Last of Us to air on HBO in either late 2021 or early 2022.

