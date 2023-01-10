The Last of Us on Sky Atlantic and NOW review: expertly tugs both heartstrings and nerves

Vicky Jessop
·3 min read
(Â© 2022 Home Box Office, Inc. Al)
(Â© 2022 Home Box Office, Inc. Al)

Any foolhardy creative making a show about zombies has big boots to fill. Namely, those of The Walking Dead: the TV programme that took the world by storm when it aired in 2010 and whose first seasons arguably set the bar for zombies on the small screen.

It’s not a surprise, therefore, that the shadow of The Walking Dead looms large over The Last of Us, HBO’s newest drama.

Adapted from the hit video games of the same name, The Last of Us follows Joel (Pedro Pascal), a grizzled ex-army veteran who survives the apocalypse and sets out to find his missing brother in Wyoming.

Along for the ride is Ellie, a precocious young teen played by precocious young teen actor Bella Ramsey (Catherine, Called Birdy)– who just happens to be immune to the zombie-making fungus plaguing the world and could therefore be the key to creating a long-awaited vaccine.

This dynamic duo will set forth into a post-apocalyptic America where zombies, raiders and all sorts of danger lurks around every corner. And for the most part, it’s a rollicking ride – if slightly light on plot.

As you might expect, Pascal and Ramsey steal every scene they’re in: Pascal brings convincing grit and reticence to a man who has lost pretty much everybody he loves, which makes Ramsey’s foul-mouthed, wide-eyed Ellie a perfect foil for him. It’s sorely needed, as watching their relationship evolve provides the only heart-warming content in the entirety of the show.

(Â© 2022 Home Box Office, Inc. Al)
(Â© 2022 Home Box Office, Inc. Al)

It’s worth noting just how good the special effects are too. In the first episode, a plane falls out of the sky onto the town that Joel and his family are trying to escape from; in later episodes, we’re treated to zombies with mushrooms growing out of their heads and mouths in some of the most gag-making TV I’ve seen recently.

This is all good stuff. Indeed, in terms of video game adaptions, it’s excellent. However, The Last of Us does fall prey slightly to creator Neil Druckmann’s love for the video game (which he also created).

Characters who feature briefly in the game (such as Bill and Frank, the gay couple who live in a bunker in the middle of nowhere) are given extended cameos here – cameos with their own story arcs, which take up the whole of episode three. Though it’s a beautiful bit of television, it’s also plonked in with minimal explanation, which is fine – for fans. For people who have never played the game before, it may well be confusing.

In addition, The Last of Us doesn’t really tread any new ground thematically. The only part that feels new (apart from the fungus) are any references – intended or not – to the Covid pandemic. Talk of halting the spread of infections, the army stepping in and “not seeing it coming” all sent a shiver down this reviewer’s spine and made the show hit slightly closer to home than was comfortable. The spread of this mushroom virus is even blamed on the earth’s temperature heating up “one or two degrees” – enough, in other words, for it to evolve to be able to inhabit humans.

Despite the slightly bizarre premise, The Last of Us makes it work. As mentioned before, there isn’t too much in the way of plot – the joy in The Last of Us lies in watching Joel and Ellie explore a familiar world made strange by disaster – but the show expertly tugs on both the heartstrings and the nerves to create something that feels very bingeable. For thriller fans, it’s going to be catnip: more please.

The Last of Us will stream on Sky Atlantic and NOW from January 16

Latest Stories

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Edmonton Elks sign all-star Loucheiz Purifoy after his release from B.C. Lions

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed all-star defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy after his release last week from the B.C. Lions. The 30-year-old was a CFL all-star in 2022 compiling 55 tackles, three interceptions and a sack in 18 regular season games for the Lions. In six CFL seasons, the five-foot-11, 190-pound back has appeared in 101 regular-season games for the Lions, Ottawa Redblacks and Saskatchewan Roughriders. The University of Florida product has a career 282 tackles, eight sacks, 16

  • Report: Raptors' Trent Jr. 'undeniably' available ahead of trade deadline

    Gary Trent Jr. is the most likely Raptors player to be traded ahead of the NBA trade deadline, according to insider Marc Stein.

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Christian Koloko on how many times he gets called for fouls

    Raptors rookie Christian Koloko discusses his recent play, the importance of helping alleviate the heavy starters minutes and avoiding fouling.

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins beat Sharks 4-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored twice as the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night. Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists, and Craig Smith also scored for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for his 22nd win this season. Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 25 saves. Erik Karlsson was held off the scoresheet, ending the veteran defenseman's 14-game point streak. Marchand's goal came just one minute into the game