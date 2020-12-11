'The Last of Us Part II' and 'Animal Crossing' take early wins: Winners, top moments from The Game Awards
It's a big night for video games, where the top achievements will be honored at The Game Awards, which will be broadcast live online from Los Angeles, London and Tokyo.
Nominated for the top award, Game of the Year, is "The Last Of Us Part II," "Hades," "The Ghost of Tsushima," "Animal Crossing: New Horizons," "Doom Eternal," and "Final Fantasy VII Remake."
Among other games that raked in multiple nominations: the Sony PlayStation 4 exclusive "The Last Of Us Part II," released in June, earned the most (10). "Hades," a PC game also released for the Nintendo Switch in September, earned eight, while "The Ghost of Tsushima," released in July, got seven.
"The Last of Us Part II" netted two early wins: Laura Bailey won for best performance as the character Abby; and for best action adventure game, among the awards announced in minutes leading up to the broadcast.
The Last Of Us Part II wins for Best Action Adventure Game! Congratulations @NaughtyDog!! 🎉 #TheGameAwards #TheLastofUsPartII pic.twitter.com/mntQAoFBu9
— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 10, 2020
Other early winners: "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" for best family game; "Phasmophobia" for best debut game; "Final Fantasy VII Remake" for best score and music; and "Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout" for best community support.
The first award of the night goes to Final Fantasy VII Remake for Best Score and Music! 🎧 Congratulations @finalfantasyvii!! #TheGameAwards! pic.twitter.com/F2qECE8o3Q
— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 10, 2020
In addition to prizes, The Game Awards promises exclusive video game trailers, celebrity appearances from Keanu Reaves and Brie Larson, who presented the best performance award via Zoom – all the presenters and nominees were connected via videoconference – and musical performances including Eddie Vedder.
Previews included "Perfect Dark," a reimagining of the classic N64 game for Xbox, with Agent Dark investigating a scary underside to new technologies corporations have developed to combat the effects global warming has had on a futuristic Earth; and "Back 4 Blood," a four-player cooperative zombie shooter, due June 22, 2021, from the makers of "Left 4 Dead."
Perfect Dark!! @xbox dropping the highly anticipated World Premiere at #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/7TPwFjOlgk
— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 11, 2020
