‘The Last Of Us’ Official Trailer Debuts At CCXP22 In Brazil

Bruce Haring
·1 min read

The official trailer for the HBO Original dystopian drama series The Last of Us was showcased during its CCXP22 panel in São Paulo, Brazil.

The nine-episode first season debuts Sunday, January 15 at 9 PM ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max.
 
Based on a video game, The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the US and depend on each other for survival.

The cast includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, and Elaine Miles as Florence. Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker also star.

The Last of Us video game was developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation platforms, and is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam. Production companies: PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog.

Watch the trailer above.

