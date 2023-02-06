This week's episode of 'The Last of Us' will debut ahead of the Super Bowl on Friday

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey star in the new 'The Last of Us' series on HBO Max.

Worried about missing The Last of Us this week because of the Super Bowl? You're in luck. In order to accomodate the sports event, HBO Max will allow users to check out the fifth episode of The Last of Us (which is currently four episodes into its first season) on Friday, February 10, at 9 p.m. ET, ahead of its normal air time on Sunday evening.

The Last of Us is one of the most lauded game-to-television crossovers of the year, with an exciting cast helmed by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, the protagonists of the series. You can catch episode five on Saturday, after which point you'll be able to view the rest of the season on its usual Sunday evening release schedule at 9 p.m. ET.

Where can you watch The Last of Us?

You can stream The Last of Us with an HBO Max subscription. HBO Max is currently only available in the United States and certain U.S. territories, and can be accessed with an internet connection through Android products, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, some gaming consoles and certain smart TV platforms.

HBO Max is home to HBO films and series, Max Original series and films, DC movies and shows, TCM content, the Adult Swim Collection, Studio Ghibli films, Cartoon Network’s vast catalogue, the Sesame Workshop collection, Looney Tunes and more. The platform is constantly releasing new content, such as Our Flag Means Death, House of the Dragon, Westworld season 4 and more.

What is The Last of Us about?

The Last of Us is a story of survival. The game series, The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II, follow Ellie and Joel, humans living through an apocalyptic nightmare 20 years after a mutated fungus that caused zombie-like transformations in the infected population ended civilization as we know it. The HBO Max series is co-created, written and produced by Neil Druckmann and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, with Kantemir Balagov, Jasmila Žbanić, Ali Abbasi, Peter Hoar, Jeremy Webb and Liza Johnson set to direct. The series will star Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) as Joel and Ellie, the duo that navigate the world of the game series.

The series will also star Gabriel Luna, Melanie Lynskey, Nick Offerman Merle Dandridge (reprising her role of Marlene from the video games), Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Jeffrey Pierce and Anna Torv. Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, who voiced Ellie and Joel, respectively, in the original game franchise, have also been brought in for the television series, appearing in new roles. Johnson and Baker's emotional performances stand out as heart of the game series, the first of which released in 2013 to critical acclaim.

You can stream The Last of Us starting on January 15, 2023 on HBO Max.

How can you sign up for HBO Max?

HBO Max is home to all HBO original movies and series, as well as a library of popular films and shows, including Euphoria and Succession. You can sign up for HBO Max on its own and access it through HBO’s website, or download the app to supported devices through your TV, digital or mobile provider. A standalone HBO Max subscription starts at $9.99/month for the ad-enabled tier. As of this week, HBO Max upped its price for the ad-free tier from $14.99/month to $15.99/month.

HBO Max is home to HBO content and series such as Insecure, Watchmen, Succession and Euphoria. The platform hosts movies, series and documentaries from many other sources, from films like Howl’s Moving Castle, The Matrix, Ocean’s 8 and the Lord of the Rings trilogy to series like Doctor Who, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Steven Universe and many more.

