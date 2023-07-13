‘The Last of Us’ Makes History With Emmy Milestone, And Twitter Users Are Beaming

‘The Last of Us’ Makes History With Emmy Milestone, And Twitter Users Are Beaming

“The Last of Us” has shattered history after becoming the first live-action video game adaptation to score a boatload of Emmy nominations — 24, to be exact.

Among its two dozen nominations announced Wednesday, the show earned nods for Pedro Pascal’s and Bella Ramsey’s lead performances as well as for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Director for a Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, and more.

Given that the beloved post-apocalyptic drama series has broken massive records for HBO, it’s no surprise that Twitter users are overflowing with excitement.

last of us actors taking over the emmys DESERVED — Nia cr: Addie LaRue (@carstairsbur) July 12, 2023

the last of us hbo 24 emmy nominations!! pic.twitter.com/mHeJ9Zy7tQ — ً (@deartinylove) July 12, 2023

congratulations to pedro pascal, bella ramsey and the cast and crew of ‘the last of us’ for their emmy nominations. it’s genuinely and rightfully deserved. i couldn’t be more proud! 💐 — ev. (@acelestialplace) July 12, 2023

a reminder that it’s been 24 years since a latino actor has been nominated in the best drama actor category at the emmy’s. pedro pascal could make literal history today for his role as joel miller in the last of us. pic.twitter.com/EzjHKLuNRT — tori ☻ (@pepsipascal) July 12, 2023

CERTIFIED THE LAST OF US EMMY SWEEP MOMENT pic.twitter.com/uGVawG5psI — maria will see taylor!!!!! (@DISCOROBAK) July 12, 2023

Notably, “The Last of Us” is not the first video game adaptation to earn Emmy nominations. That distinction goes to Netflix’s “Arcane,” based on the popular computer game League of Legends, which landed an Emmy last year for best animated series.

“The Last of Us,” adapted from the 2013 survival video game by Craig Mazin, follows Ellie (Ramsey), a teenager who is immune to a Cordyceps fungus that morphs people into hungry zombies.

After the disease wipes out a massive chunk of the Earth’s population, Bella’s immunity becomes vital to the world’s survival.

In the show, Bella becomes strangers-turned-pals with Joel (Pascal) after he agrees to transport her to the U.S. Capitol in an effort to regain his stolen weapons. Joel later winds up making the life-changing decision to save Ellie at humanity’s expense.

After the show wrapped up its first season in March, Ramsey delivered some disheartening news to fans, telling them that “it will be awhile” before the show’s second season sees the light of day.

“I think we’ll probably shoot at the end of this year, beginning of next. So it’ll probably be at the end of 2024, early 2025,” they said on “The Jonathan Ross Show” at the time, according to The Independent.

Season 1 of “The Last of Us” is streaming on Max.

