‘The Last of Us’ HBO Series Enlists ‘Chernobyl’s’ Johan Renck as Director

After the success of “Chernobyl,” Johan Renck and Craig Mazin are reuniting on HBO’s planned series adaptation of the hit video game “The Last of Us.”

Variety has confirmed that Renck has signed on to direct the pilot of the series in addition to executive producing. Mazin is co-writing and executive producing the series along with the game’s writer and executive director, Neil Druckman. Renck previously directed all five episodes of “Chernobyl,” which Mazin created.

Renck picked up the Emmy Award for best directing for a limited series for his work on “Chernobyl,” as well as one for best limited series as a co-executive producer. His other directing credits include shows like “Breaking Bad,” “The Walking Dead,” “Vikings,” “Bates Motel,” and “Bloodline.”

He is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, Casarotto Ramsay, and Sloane Offer.

“The Last of Us,” a Playstation game developed by game studio Naughty Dog, takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Mazin and Druckman will write and executive produce. Carolyn Strauss will also executive produce along with Evan Wells, president of Naughty Dog. The project is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and in association with PlayStation Productions. The project is the first television series from PlayStation Productions.

“The Last of Us” was originally released in 2013 to strong critical praise from industry critics and fans alike. It was reported last year that the game has sold in excess of 20 million copies in total in addition to having won numerous awards.

Discussing Film first reported Renck’s involvement in the series.

