The Last of Us creator says he spoke to Matthew McConaughey about playing Joel

Matthew McConaughey was once in talks to play Joel in HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us, according to showrunner Craig Mazin.

The role eventually went to Pedro Pascal, who starred with Bella Ramsey as two survivors of an apocalyptic event.

Mazin, who created the hit series (released in the UK on Sky and NOW) alongside Neil Druckmann, spoke about the casting dilemma during an episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“We did talk to Matthew [McConaughey],” he told host Josh Horowitz. “I can’t say that it was like a series [of conversations]. It was more of a, ‘Hey, here’s something to talk about’.”

However, he insisted that Pascal was always in consideration for the role from the very beginning.

“Pedro was on our list from the start,” he said. “We were told he was unavailable, and then as we were floundering about a little bit, I got a call from his [McConaughey’s] agent who said, ‘You know, he actually might be available.’”

The Last of Us is adapted from the hit 2013 video game of the same name. Prior to the announcement of Pascal and Ramsey’s casting, there had been extensive speculation among the game’s fanbase as to who would be cast as Joel and Ellie.

Mazin spoke effusively about Pascal’s approach to the role, recalling the Mandalorian star’s reaction after receiving the screenplay. Pascal was filming a project in the UK when the first Last of Us script was delivered to him.

Pedro Pascal as Joel in ‘The Last of Us’ (HBO)

“Normally when you send scripts to actors like this, you’re lucky if you get a read within a month,” Mazin said. “I sent it [script] on a Friday, Saturday morning I get a call…he loves it, he wants to get on a Zoom.”

“We had what I think was maybe the most wonderful Zoom I’ve ever had. I mean…just love at first sight, and he was so immediately insightful about it.”

The showrunner, whose previous credits include the acclaimed fact-based drama Chernobyl, nonetheless praised McConaughey.

“Matthew McConaughey is an amazing actor. I’m sure it would have been great but it would have been different, and I like the one that we made, so what can I say, I think it worked out.”

The Last of Us is available to stream on Sky and NOW in the UK.

The series has already been renewed for a second season, which is not expected to air until 2025.