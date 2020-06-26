The Last of Us 2 developer says it's possible there will be a Part 3 with right story

Photo credit: Sony/Naughty Dog

The Last of Us Part II's Neil Druckmann has revealed what it would take for himself and the team to develop a third instalment in the beloved video game series.



The writer-director explained that it would be imperative they "figure out how to create a new experience that matches the emotional impact" of its predecessors before considering making a Part III. And for now, he's uncertain as to how they would go accomplishing that.

"With the first game, there were no expectations and it was like we could do anything," he explained to Indiewire.

"But now that we've established certain characters and themes and processes, it felt like to justify making a Part II, we had to do something not that fans would just be comfortable with, but do something that would match the emotional core we found in the first game," he continued, arguing that without that, there would be no real reason to continue the post-apocalyptic franchise.



Druckmann also went on to point out that finding the moving beats within Part II was much harder than in the original. Because of that, he expects it would be even more challenging to keep finding new ways to surprise players if they did decide to try and carry the narrative on.

"Going forward, it would be exponentially harder to justify going back to that world and finding a way to vary things up," he said.

"There's already so many things you've seen about the backstory, about how the outbreak happens, so we'd really have to figure out how to create a new experience that matches the emotional impact of these stories and I don't know what that is. Currently."

