When is the last time it rained in Sacramento?

The last time Sacramento recorded any rainfall was June 5, according to the National Weather Service, at less than half an inch. The city recorded .15 of an inch that day and .01 the day before, coming in below normal for the month.

The last time half an inch of rain fell in a single day was on March 28.

Downtown Sacramento through the Sacramento Valley could see up to two inches of rain between Saturday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Thunderstorms and wind gusts up to 20 mph will likely be paired with rain showers, creating longer commute times and slick roads.

The last time the region saw significant rainfall was Dec. 13, when two inches of rain fell in one day across the region. Then, another inch of rain scattered across the area on Dec. 23.

“This could be the most rain we’ve really seen since December,” said meteorologist Cory Mueller with the National Weather Service. “If we do actually see the one to two inches. Early season storms, confidence can be a little shaky.”

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com.