Last surviving Dambuster George Leonard 'Johnny' Johnson dies aged 101

Gareth Davies
·1 min read
George Leonard &quot;Johnny&quot; Johnson was the last surviving original member of the famous &quot;Dambusters&quot; raid of 1943 - Heathcliff O'Malley for The Telegraph
The last surviving Dambuster has died at the age of 101.

George Leonard "Johnny" Johnson was the last surviving original member of RAF 617 Squadron's famous "Dambusters" raid of 1943.

He died peacefully at his care home in Westbury on Trym, Bristol, on Wednesday night surrounded by his family, a source told PA.

He was a bomb aimer during Operation Chastise, which was tasked with attacking German dams during the Second World War.

Around a third of the RAF Bomber Command crew did not survive the raid.

Following the death of his wartime colleague Fred Sutherland in January 2019, Johnson became the last survivor of the original flying members of 617 Squadron.

On 25 November 2022, Johnson, who retired from the RAF as a squadron leader, celebrated his 101st birthday.

