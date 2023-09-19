When will the last supermoon of 2023 be visible in September?

September will welcome the last supermoon of 2023 (AP)

August was a special month, with two full moons lighting up the sky and one of them being a Blue Moon.

And now, it looks like September will also be a significant month for the night sky, as it will welcome the very last supermoon of 2023.

When a full moon is at its nearest point in orbit to Earth and thus appears larger and brigther, it is called a supermoon.

Here is a look at when you can catch this month’s supermoon.

When will the September supermoon occur?

This year’s very last supermoon, called the Harvest Moon, is set to appear on Thursday, September 28.

It is expected to reach its peak the next day, at 05:58am Eastern Time on Friday, September 29.

Why is it called the Harvest Moon?

The Harvest Moon is the name given to the full moon that happens closest to the autumn equinox.

This year, the fall equinox will fall on September 22 or September 23.

The name is inspired by the fact that this full moon gives farmers several extra evenings of light and allows them to finish their harvests before the frosty weather of autumn arrives.

Every year, the Harvest Moon falls on either September or October. If and when the October full moon is closer to the equinox date, the September full moon is called the Corn Moon instead.

How to watch the Harvest Moon

As long as the sky is clear, you should be able to see the last supermoon of the year just by looking up at the night sky.

However, this will be weather permitting.

Those who want to get a closer look can also consider using a telescope or binoculars.

What are the remaining full moons in 2023?

The other full moons in 2023 are: