Last-place Thailand hands Canadian women 2nd straight sweep in Volleyball Nations League

Emily Maglio, left, Brie King, right, and their Canadian teammates lost their fourth consecutive volleyball match and second in a row by sweep, falling 25-16, 25-17, 25-17 to Thailand on Saturday in Rimini, Italy. (Submitted by Volleyball World - image credit)

Canada lost its fourth consecutive women's volleyball match and second in a row by sweep, falling 25-16, 25-17, 25-17 to last-place Thailand on Saturday in Rimini, Italy.

Thailand dominated the one-hour 40-minute Volleyball Nations League match from the outset on the way to its second victory in 14 matches while Canada, which saw its record drop to 3-11, continues to be plagued by poor service reception and struggles at the service line.

Malika Kanthong and Pleumjit topped Thailand with 16 and 13 points, respectively. Canada was led by middle blocker Emily Maglio with nine points, followed by outside hitter Hilary Howe with nine.

Canada will finish the 15-match preliminary round and its tournament on Sunday (CBCSports.ca, 1:30 p.m. ET). The top four of 16 teams advance to the semifinals.

WATCH | Host Italians sweep Canada on Friday: