At last, it's not just French fizz being poured on British Airways flights

“A couple of decades from now it’s going to be really hard for a British company like British Airways, that has built Britishness into their brand architecture, to fly with [just] French fizz,” said Ian Kellett, owner of Hambledon Vineyard in Hampshire, back in 2015.

Well, he was right, and his prediction has come true earlier than expected. The announcement that British Airways flights out of the UK will now offer all business class passengers a glass of English sparkling wine, giving it equal billing with champagne, is a blue-chip moment for GB wine.

From Sunday 26 March, four English sparkling wine options will be offered to Club World passengers on a rotational basis, changing every three months, alongside Heidsieck & Co. Monopole Silver Top Non-Vintage Champagne.

Digby Fine English Brut NV will be poured first (said to pair well with the grilled cod on the airline’s Club World menu), to be followed by Simpsons Chalklands Cuvee Brut NV, from Ken, Wiston Estate Brut NV from the South Downs, and Balfour Rosé de Noirs, grown on the Balfour Hush Heath Estate in Kent and made only from red grapes.

It hasn’t come a second too soon. Indeed, some will wonder why it didn’t happen earlier. Air New Zealand proudly serves New Zealand wines aboard its aircraft; Aegean Airlines, the flag carrier for Greece, offers passengers Greek wines. Yet until now English wines have only been available on British Airways to the tiny elite travelling First Class (they get Hattingley Valley).

Why not sooner?

Part of the answer to the question may lie in numbers. English wine has come a long way very fast. English sparkling wines have triumphed over some wines from Champagne in a number of well-publicised blind tastings and the pronouncement of early pioneers that “England has the potential to produce world-class sparkling wines” no longer sounds like a fantasy.

Kellett, a former analyst, was one such innovator who had a confident vision for English wine that few others back in 2015. He had just released his second wine under the Hambledon brand and was building a million-bottles-a-year winery, at a time when the five-year average annual wine production for the whole country was only 3.8 million bottles.

It was a hard story to sell: as well as strategic planning and investment, his role was also part-travelling-salesman and involved a lot of schlepping around London with heavy bottles of wine. It had taken him, said while opening a leather case and setting his Hambledon Première Cuvée on the table, “Ten years and £10 million to get to this bottle.”

You have to really believe in English wine to get to that point, but Kellett was certain that others would soon come around to his perspective.

And so they have: the impressive quality of recent English sparkling wines has led to a veritable gold rush of vine planting. Over the five years from 2017-2021, the amount of land under vine in the UK increased by 70 per cent to 3,758ha and some 1.4-2 million vines are thought to have been planted last year. But that still represents a very boutique level of production; contrast the figures with Bordeaux, just one of many French wine regions, which has 108,000ha of vines.

Bottles for Business

In terms of bottles, it wasn’t until the bumper harvest of 2018 that British growers picked enough grapes in a single year to make more than 6.5 million bottles of wine. British Airways declined to say how many bottles of English sparkling wine it expects to need to buy to serve passengers over the next 12 months but it does say, “We operate to more than 200 destinations across 74 countries, so this is a really important step in our journey to deliver a premium proposition for many customers travelling in Club World across our vast network.”

Rather than, “Why not before?” the question you might prefer to ask is “What next?”

Consistency and consolidation will be important as the homegrown wine industry builds on its gains over the coming years and grapples with the roller-coaster weather conditions created by climate change. In terms of landmark targets, winemakers and estate owners have their eyes on reaching the next quality level: becoming a sought-after item for the international collector’s cellar. This will involve hunting out the small parcels of land capable of growing grapes that make truly exceptional wine. It also means honing the winemaking process, the better to produce vintage wines capable of growing magnificently complex as they age.

For the rest of us, well we are in the enviable position of being able to offer genuine support to a homegrown industry by raising a glass – either on the ground or 32,000 feet up. I’ll drink to that.