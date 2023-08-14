Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

Catch all the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars from this week's most major events

Sabrina Steck/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Ciara

Sabrina Steck/BFA.com/Shutterstock

A pregnant Ciara — who stepped out for the Impact Wealth Magazine Party in Sagaponack, New York — glammed up her loose-fitting button-up dress with tie-up heels, as well as stacked bracelets and necklaces.

Gabrielle Union

Mike Lawrie/Getty

Gabrielle Union wore a structural Versace black gown and coordinating heels to cheer on husband Dwyane Wade at his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Mindy Kaling

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mindy Kaling enjoyed a sunny day in Los Angeles wearing a floral-patterned dress teamed with sandals and a Prada handbag.

Kelly Rowland

Leon Bennett/Getty

Kelly Rowland — who was honored at the Black Excellence Brunch in Los Angeles — lit up the room with her bejeweled look, which featured a pink wrap top, a skirt covered in gemstones, tasseled heels and statement jewelry.

Brigitte Nielsen

Daniel Perez/Getty

At the Starlite Gala in Marbella, Spain, Brigitte Nielsen showed off her best pose while wearing a skintight teal one-shoulder gown and silver heels that matched her metallic clutch.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.