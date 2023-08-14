Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Catch all the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars from this week's most major events
Ciara
A pregnant Ciara — who stepped out for the Impact Wealth Magazine Party in Sagaponack, New York — glammed up her loose-fitting button-up dress with tie-up heels, as well as stacked bracelets and necklaces.
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union wore a structural Versace black gown and coordinating heels to cheer on husband Dwyane Wade at his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling enjoyed a sunny day in Los Angeles wearing a floral-patterned dress teamed with sandals and a Prada handbag.
Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland — who was honored at the Black Excellence Brunch in Los Angeles — lit up the room with her bejeweled look, which featured a pink wrap top, a skirt covered in gemstones, tasseled heels and statement jewelry.
Brigitte Nielsen
At the Starlite Gala in Marbella, Spain, Brigitte Nielsen showed off her best pose while wearing a skintight teal one-shoulder gown and silver heels that matched her metallic clutch.
For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!
Read the original article on People.