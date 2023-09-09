Last Night of the Proms 2023, review: An unapologetically good time to defy the woke ideologues

Marin Alsop conducted the BBC Symphony Orchestra - MARK ALLAN

It’s a sad fact that the Last Night, that harmless musical party, has become an ideological battleground.

In 2020 tempers got more than usually frayed thanks to the BLM movement, and the Proms management decided to cut the words to Rule Britannia – only to backtrack after an intervention from Boris Johnson. But it was still a sadly muted rendition, as the pandemic put paid to audience participation. Last year’s Last Night didn’t happen at all, owning to the death of the Queen two days previously.

After all that we needed a Last Night which would prove that it isn’t jinxed, and can still give us an unapologetically good time. I’m pleased to say that’s exactly what we got.

On stage, as ever, was the stalwart BBC Symphony Orchestra, BBC Chorus and BBC Singers, and on the podium the American Marin Alsop, marking the 10th anniversary of the night when she became the first female conductor to lead the Last Night.

The BBC Chorus and BBC singers also took to the stage - MARK ALLAN

“It’s another little step on the way to building a more equitable world for the next generation,” she said to thunderous applause. Bless the Proms audience – if the conductor charms them and plays up to their antics, as Alsop certainly did, they don’t mind being lectured a little bit.

With Alsop on stage was star cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, enjoying his second Last Night. He gave a lovely rendition of Maz Bruch’s deeply melancholy Kol Nidrei, and later an even more heartstring-tugging performance of Deep River in Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s arrangement. There were other moments of quiet reflectiveness, including the Intermezzo from Cavelleria Rusticana.

Ticketholders Dorothy Tudor and her daughter Sophia arrive at the Royal Albert Hall - REUTERS

Those aside, it was an evening of unabashed brio. The new piece by young composer James Wilson in celebration of the BBC’s 100th anniversary – held over from the actual centenary last year – summed up in six coruscating, ear-tingling minutes the power of the magical new medium of radio to set the atmosphere tingling.

Later we were treated to a sneak preview of a new, appropriately heroic film score by Laura Karpman for the upcoming superheroes film The Marvels, and we were carried back momentarily to the King’s coronation, with a reprise of Roxanna Panufnik’s bell-drenched Coronation Sanctus and William Walton’s more stately Coronation Te Deum, first heard at the late Queen’s Coronation in 1952.

Peter Jameson and James Golding got into the patriotic spirit - JAMIE LORRIMAN

But all this was put in the shade by the evening’s other star, the Norwegian soprano Lise Davidsen. She strode on to the stage like a six-and-a-half foot tall Valkyrie and stunned us with three arias in utterly different moods: radiant and magnificent for Wagner’s Tannhauser, chastely devout for Mascagni’s Easter Hymn and coldly ruthless for Verdi’s Lady Macbeth. In all three she produced a tone of burnished splendour that soared over chorus, orchestra and organ with ease. As if that wasn’t enough she gave a trumpet-like rendition of Rule Britannia as well, to much waving of Norwegian and EU flags and Union Jacks. It was a silly yet heart-warming moment, and proved that however much ideologues may carp the Last Night is truly indestructible.

