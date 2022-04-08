Last Night in London: Sam and Aaron Taylor Johnson make rare outing for a Matches martini

Sam and Aaron Taylor Johnson at Matches Fashion (Matches Fashion)

Matches on Fire

Frankie Herbert, Dr Woo and Mimi Xu (Matches Fashion)

The bash: On Thursday, Matches Fashion laid on the love for LA tattoo-artist and Instagram mega-star Dr Woo, who was handing out signed copies of his new book Everything is Permanent.

The crowd: London’s glossy mag scene came out full force, as the Vogue team clinked white chocolate foam gin and tonics with their peers at The Face and iD. A rare sighting of Brit film super couple Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson upped the ante, while Dr Woo stayed reserved alongside DJ Mimi Xu.

The looks: Poet Wilson Oryema showed off the Adidas X Wales Bonner collaboration burgundy shirt with a contrast knit collar and co-ord trousers, while artist and designer Gergei Erdei dressed down in style with a pair of faded Gucci jeans and tennis shoes, a pop purple sweater and Yankees cap.

Wilson Oryema (Matches Fashion)

The lowdown: After a couple of champagnes, the lethal martini bar was swarming. The special? Caviar cocktails, followed by caviar “bumps” which waiters spooned onto hands for the bemused pack to lick up. Rolling out into Mayfair, most then charged to a nearby church where Bottega Veneta was throwing a haze heavy rave.

A Night at the Theatre

Phoebe Dynevor (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The bash: An intimate crowd gathered for the press night of ‘Daddy’, a new play at the Almeida Theatre, on Wednesday night. Written by Jeremy O. Harris, it follows the story of a young black artist who meets an older white art collector before his debut show.

The crowd: The eclectic bunch counted actors Gwendoline Christie, Phoebe Dynevor and Tommy Dorfman, who got to chatting with model Jordan Barrett and Years & Years and It’s a Sin star Olly Alexander.

The looks: Phoebe Dynevor opted for a throwback style in her low slung, ripped blue jeans paired with heeled boots, black jumper and baker boy hat. Olly Alexander put on a more shining display in a reflective denim jacket, while playwright O. Harris dressed the part in a purple monogram Gucci blazer.

Olly Alexander (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The lowdown: Post-show the cast, which counts John McCrea from Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Terique Jarrett who was in Motown, and Jenny Rainsford, the best friend from Fleabag, all did quick changes and got to drinking with the A-list audience.

Moves like Jagger

Melanie Hamrick and Jade Jagger (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The bash:Jade Jagger held an exclusive skincare soirée with Dr Barbara Sturm, showcasing her jewellery designs on Wednesday evening.

The crowd: Joining Jagger was her father, Mick Jagger’s, younger girlfriend and ex-ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick. The pair mixed with Rockins fashion and cosmetics founder Jess Morris, as well as Dr Sturm herself.

The looks: ‘Never Forget You’ singer Shingai Shoniwa, of the Noisettes, turned out in striking style wearing a ruched white skirt with a matching puff sleeve cropped shirt and front tie showing off her midriff.

Shingai Shoniwa (Dave Benett)

The lowdown: It was certainly a family affair, but a night off for mother Hamrick, whose five-year-old son with the Rolling Stone – and Jade Jagger’s step-brother – was left at home. Cheers!

Lights, Camera, Action

Malcolm McRae and Anya Taylor-Joy (Dave Benett)

The bash: Stars gathered at premiere hotspot Odeon Luxe, on Leicester Square, for a London preview of new action flick The Northman on Tuesday evening.

The crowd: Taking to the white carpet, lead man Alexander Skarsgård cuddled up to co-star Anya Taylor-Joy. The pair were joined by Joy’s boyfriend, Malcolm McRae while Edward Enninful and model Ikram Abdi Omar showed face from the fashion industry.

The looks: Anya Taylor-Joy made a dazzling best dressed, stepping out in a glittering long sleeve mini from Dior’s SS19 Couture collection. No surprise, as she is the house’s global brand ambassador. Omar also drew eyes in her ruched orange Ganni shirt-dress, which she paired with a classic black Jacquemus Le Grande Chiquito bag.

Ikram Abdi Omar (Dave Benett)

The lowdown: It was all gush on arrival, as Taylor-Joy told PA reporters of the dream partnership she has with Skarsgård. “We’re so lucky because we have a really close brother-sister bond,” she said. “He was the perfect person to do my first kind of intimate scenes with.”

In Heaven

Ella Eckersley and Nassia (Dave Benett)

The bash: Dover Street Market threw a stylish soirée in celebration of Heaven by Marc Jacobs, the 90s nostalgic subsection of the brand which targets his Y2K-obsessed customers on Tuesday night.

The crowd: London’s fashion pack came out full force. Posing by the cuddly toy-lined neon lit wall models Maxim Magnus and Lily McMenamy sidled up next to editor Bee Beardsworth, while Ella Eckersley and writer Nassia giggled in a corner.

The looks: London-based design duo Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena, the brains behind cult kilt label Chopova Lowena, showed off their own maximalist print designs (with a pug in tow), while Polish model and DJ Joanna Kuchta cut a sharp figure in matching monogram boots, micro shorts and bag by Misbhv.

Laura Lowena and Emma Chopova (Dave Benett)

The lowdown: Having been fueled by teddy bear-shape lollipops and big iced buckets of mini Negroni and Martini tins, attendees sobered up to get home thanks to hefty sausage rolls courtesy of the in-store chefs at Rose Bakery.

