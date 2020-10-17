Here’s how to give a Steam game as a gift

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for a fellow gamer, you can’t go wrong with gifting a game on Steam. Gifting games used to be relatively easy, as long as you had an email address, but today you can only give games to Steam members who are on your friends list.

Even though the gifting process is a little more restrictive, it’s still possible to buy your family and friends games you know they’ll love.

How to gift a new game on Steam

Previously, it was possible to send a game to anyone with an e-mail address, and the message would include instructions on how to set up a Steam account and download their new purchase. Now, you can only gift new games to people that already have Steam accounts and are on your friends list.

1. Make sure your friend has a Steam account

If you want to buy someone a game who does not have a Steam account, they’ll have to set up a new account and download the Steam client.

Once they are set up, you should go to the Friends drop-down menu, select Add a Friend, search for their username and invite them to become your friend. Once they accept your request, you can send them a game.

2. Find the game you want to buy and add it to your cart

Locate the game you want to give in the Steam store, either directly in the client or through the web portal, and select Add to Cart. If you already own the game in question on your own account, there will be a note just above the buy option that says “Buy this game as a gift for a friend.”

3. Select Purchase as a gift

If you already own the game, Purchase for myself will be faded and unresponsive, since you cannot own multiple copies of the same game anymore.

4. Choose your recipient

