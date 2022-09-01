Last-minute Mother’s Day gifts that don’t require shipping

Mother's Day is almost here (it's this Sunday, May 8!). Don't lose hope if you haven't found the perfect gift yet. We've rounded up some amazing presents your mom (or mother figure) will love. The best part? These gifts don't require any shipping.

Sometimes the best gifts are the ones that give monthly or even all year-round. You can wrap up a nice present in an email or notification. Here's where online subscriptions and gift cards come in handy: from your most loved stores like Bouqs, Winc, Groupon and more!

For the mom who can't get enough fresh flowers: A Bouqs subscription

Fresh flowers at Mom's doorstep will always be appreciated, especially on Mother's Day. This year, instead of just one bouquet, gift her a subscription to Bouqs. She'll love the beautiful flowers that arrive at her door every month (and brag to her mom friends about how thoughtful her child is). You can even change the frequency of the delivery along with the type of blooms she receives—roses one month, sunflowers the next. Go ahead and switch it up to keep Mom on her toes.

Subscription to Bouqs starting at $40 per month

For the mom who really loves wine: Own a Napa Vineyard

Is your mom curious about wine? She can tend to her own vineyard with this Groupon online gift. The one-year package allows your mom to take care of her vines, attend annual parties, mingle with other owners, and learn to harvest grapes. While she's away from her vineyard, she can still maintain access to it with a live webcam view and watch her grapes grow into fruition.

Own a Napa Vineyard at Groupon for $119

For the mom who loves learning new hobbies: An All-Access Pass to MasterClass

Does your mom always say she doesn't want new stuff? Try giving her an exclusively online gift with an All-Access Pass to MasterClass to learn some new skills. She can take classes from celebrity experts on things like pastry making with Dominique Ansel, makeup with Bobbi Brown or photography with Annie Leibovitz. Our editor-in-chief has used MasterClass and says the classes are super interesting and self-paced, so no worries, Mom will be able to learn on her own time.

All-Access Pass from MasterClass for $15 per month billed annually

For the mom who who loves tea: Sips by subscription

If your mom is a tea lover, a monthly tea subscription is the way to go for Mother's Day. With the Sips by subscription, she'll receive four different teas per box—about 15 cups of tea—along with detailed flavor descriptions and instructions on how to brew them. Here at Reviewed, we tested it and are certain it makes a great gift to warm Mom's mugs month after month.

Sips By Tea Subscription Box from $16

For the mom who needs her coffee kick: An Angels' Cup coffee subscription

If your mom prefers coffee, we have got her caffeine kick covered with an Angels' Cup coffee subscription. With this service, thousands of coffees from hundreds of roasters are curated for quality, tasting flights only feature top-rated selections. There's even an app to keep track of her favorites—just some of the many reasons why we love it and Mom will, too.

Angels' Cup Coffee Subscription starting at $9 per month

For the mom who loves new recipes: A Home Chef gift card

With this online present, if Mom would like to shake things up in the kitchen, the gift of a meal kit subscription will be greatly appreciated. Our favorite meal kit food delivery service is Home Chef. Aside from the high-quality ingredients, it also has tons of user-friendly recipes that are easy to follow, no fancy cooking skills required.

Home Chef Gift Card starting at $25

For the wine-loving mom: A Winc subscription

This one's a no-brainer for any mom who loves her wine. (I hope my kids are reading this.) A Winc wine subscription, where each month she'll get personalized wine recommendations based on taking a flavor quiz. There's a wide selection of wines whether she prefers red, white or sparkling—and according to our tester, they are all pretty tasty so (hint, hint) you'll definitely want to renew the subscription every year.

Winc Subscription starting at $60 per month

For the recipe-loving mom: A subscription to New York Times cooking

Cookbooks are great to have on hand, but if Mom is running out of room on her bookshelves and loves to cook, she'll appreciate a subscription to New York Times Cooking. This gift will provide her with access to 19,000-plus recipes, easy-to-follow cooking guides and video tutorials. She'll have the chance to try new recipes and perfect her old favorites. It will be a nice bonus if she lets you be her taste tester.

Subscription to New York Times Cooking for $40 per year

For the trendsetting mom: FabFitFun

What do you get the woman who already has everything? A subscription to FabFitFun, of course. One of our staff members tried out the subscription box that's all over social media and says that it gave her a chance to try out new products that she otherwise might not and that it was a really fun and unique experience. Some of the things she got in her boxes, for instance, were a Kate Spade lunch tote, a deep relax roller ball, a hair repair cream and even exfoliating sugar cubes.

Subscription to FabFitFun for $50 per month

For the mom who prefers audiobooks: An Audible subscription

If Mom is constantly tuning you out while listening to audiobooks, a subscription to Audible might be exactly what she needs. Starting at less than $8 per month, the subscription will provide her with thousands of audiobooks in every category she can think of and can be accessed on practically any device—including smartphones, tablets and computers. She'll be able to use it anywhere and we doubt she'll ever run out of listening options. Our staff tried it and found it was as worth it as bubble baths!

Audible subscription starting at $8 per month

For the mom with a sweet tooth: A Candy Club shipment

Sour belts, chocolates, gummies—oh my! If your mom has a sweet tooth, she'll love a Candy Club box. You can choose a Fun Box (six 6-ounce candy cups) or a Party Box (six 13-ounce candy cups) to arrive at her door every month with a specially curated selection of candy ranging from nostalgic favorites to popular new treats. Don't be surprised if she doesn't want to share.

Candy Club subscription from $30 per month

For the celebrity-obsessed mom: A personalized Cameo

What do you get the mom who loves all things pop culture? A personalized Cameo video from her favorite star is a great start. Cameo has an impressive selection of options, from reality stars to rock stars, so you can choose her favorite. Fair warning: each video is completely unscripted—so it's recommended to watch some of their sample videos to get a taste of their style. We tested Cameo and believe it can be a very fun surprise (just be sure to book someone your mom is actually a fan of).

Personalized Cameo video starting at $10

For the mom who's an avid reader: A Book of the Month subscription

If your mom is always asking for suggestions on what book to read next, a Book of The Month subscription is the clear gift choice. Every month, she'll be able to choose if she wants one or more of the five featured books—then they'll deliver her picks to her door. Aside from affordable pricing, the subscription also vets all the books and sometimes even gets early releases.

Book of The Month subscription for 3 months for $50

For the mom who loves cooking: An Amazon Explore virtual class

If your mom is already a great chef but wants to level up her cooking game, an Amazon Explore virtual class is the perfect gift. She can choose from a ton of live cooking classes ranging from macaron making to empanadas—all from the comfort of her own kitchen. We tested it and actually loved all the classes which were taught by awesome instructors and resulted in some seriously delicious meals.

Amazon Explore food and drink classes starting at $5

For the Disney mom: A Disney+ subscription

Let your Mickey-loving mom experience the magic of Disney right from her own living room with a Disney+ subscription. She'll have access to hundreds of movies and thousands of TV show episodes across all the Disney genres she knows and adores, from brand new content to classic titles. Throw in some popcorn with this gift because she'll want to enjoy a movie night every night.

Disney+ for $8 per month

For the wannabe detective mom: A Hunt a Killer subscription

Hunt A Killer is one of the most unique subscription boxes on the market and is a great gift idea for the mom who loves true crime shows and a good mystery. Each "season" of Hunt A Killer contains six boxes filled with clues.  At the end of each season, the goal is to have pieced together the clues and solved the crime. Aside from getting our seal of approval, it's a fun activity she can choose to do alone or on a date night with dear old Dad.

Hunt A Killer starting $99 for a 3-month subscription

For the foodie mom: A Goldbelly package

If Mom is a serious foodie, she'll seriously love a Goldbelly package. We tested the service and love how you can have dishes from your favorite restaurants all over the country delivered​ right to your door, no reservations required. Mom will love eating the menu items she craves at her own dining table, and maybe she'll even invite you over for dessert.

Goldbelly meal kit starting at $49

For the mom who loves makeup: A BoxyCharm subscription

Is mom spending a big chunk of your future inheritance on new beauty products? If so, a BoxyCharm subscription is the perfect gift for her. It's one of our favorite beauty subscription boxes because it's fully customizable and arrives with a fantastic assortment of high-end products. We're talking full-size containers by the way, no skimpy samples.

BoxyCharm subscription for $28 per month

For the mom who wants to learn a new language: Babbel

If your mom has always wanted to learn a new language, give her the gift of gab with Babbel. Each online course will be personalized by her interests and molded into bite-sized​ lessons so she can easily learn at her own pace. It's a great budget-friendly option for diving into a new language. We tested it and found it to be a fun and effective language learning tool.

Babbel starting at $7 per month

For the mom who's trying to meditate more: Headspace

Self-care is important every day—but it's especially important right now. One way to help your mom relax is with a meditation app like Headspace, which has more than 630,000 rave reviews. It has hundreds of calming guided meditations to choose from (some as short as two minutes!) along with a new "Move Mode" to help your mom exercise more mindfully, too.

Subscription to Headspace for $70 per year

For the e-book reader: Kindle Unlimited

Having a book to read no matter where you are is great. Lugging around said book is not. If you're shopping for someone who could use some better—and more convenient—entertainment while they're out and about (or just lounging at home), consider a subscription to Kindle Unlimited. They'll have instant access to thousands of e-books, audiobooks and podcasts and they don't even need a Kindle—they can use the app on any device.

Subscription to Kindle Unlimited for $10 per month

For the dog mom: This pup-approved box

We all have or know a mom who loves her dog more than she loves people, so gifting her something that both her and her pooch will enjoy makes a lot of sense. Enter BarkBox, a monthly subscription service that will deliver them a box full of treats, toys and other assorted goodies for their four-legged fur baby.

BarkBox subscription for $22 per month

