Rwanda asylum seeker flight cancelled after last minute legal action

(REUTERS)

A first flight taking asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda will not take off on Tuesday as planned after interventions from the European Court of Human Rights.

The Government confirmed that due to last minute rulings by the court all migrants were removed from the plane and the flight would not take off as scheduled.

Up to seven people had been expected to be removed to the east African country on the scheduled 10.30pm flight from a military airport in Wiltshire.

But the European court granted injunctions blocking the removal of those who had been scheduled to be on the plane.

It was reported that the appeals were considered by an out of hours judge on papers, overruling earlier UK rulings. The court decided there was “a real risk of irreversible harm” to the asylum seekers involved.

As things stood early on Tuesday evening, just seven people were due to be on board the plane following a string of legal challenges and Home Office reviews.

Earlier in the day four men who challenged their removal at the High Court in London had their cases dismissed, while a fifth man lost a bid to bring an appeal at the Supreme Court.

But the The European Court of Human Rights confirmed in the early evening that it had granted an urgent interim measure in regards to an Iraqi national. It is understood these led to injunctions in the other cases.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was disappointed the flight to Rwanda was not able to leave but would not be “deterred from doing the right thing”, adding: “Our legal team are reviewing every decision made on this flight and preparation for the next flight begins now.”

“It is very surprising that the European Court of Human Rights has intervened despite repeated earlier success in our domestic courts,” she added.

“These repeated legal barriers are similar to those we experience with other removals flights and many of those removed rom this flight will be placed on the next.

“We will not be deterred from doing the right thing and delivering our plans to control our nation’s borders. Our legal team are reviewing every decision made on this flight and preparation for the next flight begins now.”

Story continues

Earlier, Boris Johnson suggested lawyers representing migrants were "abetting the work of criminal gangs" as last-ditch court hearings took place.

The Prime Minister had insisted the Government would not be deterred from its policy, despite criticism from the Church of England and reportedly also from the Prince of Wales.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted: “Tonight’s inhumane deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda has been stopped by the ECtHR - minutes before it was due to depart.

“Sending people fleeing violence to a country thousands of miles away was already cruel and callous. It’s now potentially unlawful too.”

Refugee Council chief executive Enver Solomon said: "Whilst we are relieved to hear the flight to Rwanda did not take off as planned tonight, it is clear that the Government remain determined to press on with this deal - leaving us to continue to witness the human suffering, distress, and chaos the threat of removal will cause with far reaching consequences for desperate people who are simply in need of safety.

"The fact that the final flight could not take off is indicative of the inhumanity of the plan and the Government's complete refusal to see the face behind the case."

Mark Serwotka, general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services union, said: "We're pleased the courts have ruled to stop this flight.

"It's time for the Government to stop this inhumane policy which is the basest of gesture politics and start to engage seriously with sorting out the asylum system so those who come to our country seeking refuge are treated fairly and according to the law."

More follows.