Last-minute gift ideas for 2022: The best gifts with no shipping required

Last minute Christmas gifts don't need to be without thought. Look, there's no judgment if you forgot someone on your list—it's been a stressful year for us all—but that's no excuse to pick up a bottle of wine and call it a day. There are so many thoughtful last minute gifts these days that will still arrive in time to make them smile on the 25th.

Now, you may be thinking that gift cards and subscriptions are your only last-minute gift options, but there are plenty more ideas floating around. Experiences are always a great way to show someone you care and want to make them feel special or even taking care of something you know they already love. The world is your last-minute gifting oyster.

1. For chefs: Sfoglini Seasonal Pasta Subscription Box

Best last-minute gifts: Sfoglini Seasonal Pasta Subscription Box from Cratejoy
Best last-minute gifts: Sfoglini Seasonal Pasta Subscription Box from Cratejoy

Who doesn't want an entire box of fun pasta to cook? Give the gift of carbs to your favorite chef in your life with the caveat that they invite you over for a pasta dinner or two with the Sfoglini Seasonal Pasta Subscription Box. This box comes with two 16-ounce boxes of small-batch pastas, delivered to their door each month. You can sign them up for three- or six-month subscriptions.

From $72 at Food52

2. For music lovers: Vinyl Record Subscription

Best last-minute gifts: Original Vinyl Records Subscription Box
Best last-minute gifts: Original Vinyl Records Subscription Box

The Original Vinyl Records box from Vinyl Record Club is a fantastic gift for anyone looking to beef up their collection, be introduced to new artists, or wants to start collecting and needs a jumping off point. The box comes in one-, three-, six- and 12-month subscription options and features six vintage vinyl records in any type or genre you think the giftee would enjoy. You can even choose a "mystery" option for an even bigger surprise under the tree.

From $38.99 at Cratejoy

3. For travelers: Airbnb Gift Card

Best last-minute gifts: Airbnb Gift Card
Best last-minute gifts: Airbnb Gift Card

You can't plan someone's trip for them, but you can gift them an Airbnb gift card and get them one step closer to booking a getaway. This gift card can be used to book stays or Experiences through the AirBnB site. Go one step further and get them a passport wallet and hide the card inside to feel a little bit better giving a gift card.

$100 at Amazon

4. For wine lovers: Mysa Natural Wine Cub Subscription

Best last-minute gifts: Mysa Natural Wine Club
Best last-minute gifts: Mysa Natural Wine Club

Natural wine is all the rage these days, so the Mysa Natural Wine Club subscription is the perfect way to introduce wine lovers to the world of natural wine or to fuel someone's natural wine obsession. You can change the frequency (every one, two or three months) and number of bottles (three, six or 12 bottles), depending on the giftee's drinking habits.

From $84.95 at Mysa

5. For cocktail drinkers: Shaker & Spoon Box

Best last-minute gifts: Shaker &amp; Spoon box
Best last-minute gifts: Shaker & Spoon box

Crafting cocktails at home isn't just throwing some booze in a shaker and calling it a day. The Shaker & Spoon Box is the perfect gift for someone that loves to experiment with the tastes and textures of what they're sipping. Each box comes with "everything you need besides the alcohol" to create 12 cocktails and can be delivered every month or every three, six or 12 months.

From $59 at Shaker & Spoon

6. For coffee drinkers: Counter Culture Coffee Subscription

Best last-minute gifts: Counter Culture Coffee subscription
Best last-minute gifts: Counter Culture Coffee subscription

In the cold winter months, a warm drink is never a bad thing. The Counter Culture coffee subscription is the perfect gift for those that like to try new coffee flavors without waiting in line at a coffee shop. You can gift a single type of coffee each month or change it up, with the option to get a rotating brew delivered instead. This is a monthly subscription only, but you can choose to gift up to four bags at a time.

From $14.40 at Counter Culture

7. For plant lovers: Hanging Gardens: DIY Kokedama Class

Best last-minute gifts: DIY Kokedama Class
Best last-minute gifts: DIY Kokedama Class

Getting your hands dirty with plants is therapeutic for some and if that's the case for someone on your list, this interactive Hanging Gardens: DIY Kokedama class could be right up their alley. The hour-long class instructed by artist Savannah Barkley teaches how to do more with your plants than just look at them. Create a Japanese moss ball (kokedama) and learn about a unique style of gardening.

$70 at Uncommon Goods

8. For kids: How to Draw: Animal Art Club

Best last-minute gifts: How to Draw: Animal Art Club
Best last-minute gifts: How to Draw: Animal Art Club

Doodling animals is something all ages enjoy, but the How to Draw: Animal Art Club class gets to the fundamentals of cartoon drawing. In the class, kids will learn to draw animals with step-by-step instructions. Sign them up for one or multiple classes, depending on how they feel about learning a new skill—or honing one they may already have!

$15 at Outschool

9. For movie lovers: Criterion Collection Subscription

Best last-minute gifts: The Criterion Collection
Best last-minute gifts: The Criterion Collection

The Criterion Collection is the best resource for classic movies not found anywhere else. For the true cinephile in your life, gift them the freedom to turn on a documentary or special feature at their leisure. The Criterion Channel has an overwhelming selection of classics and new discoveries for every type of movie lover.

$10.99 at Criterion Channel

10. For gamers: Happy Game & Grub Gift Card

Best last-minute gifts: Happy Game &amp; Grub gift card
Best last-minute gifts: Happy Game & Grub gift card

What gamer doesn't need something to snack on while they play? The Happy Game & Grub gift card can be used at top gaming sites such as the Xbox store or GameStop but also at gamer-frequented restaurants like BWW or Domino's. It's a two-in-one deal that'll make any budding Twitch streamer pretty happy.

$25 at Amazon

11. For snackers: Universal Yums Subscription

Best last-minute gifts: Universal Yums subscription
Best last-minute gifts: Universal Yums subscription

A Universal Yums subscription is a gift that truly anyone can enjoy, because it comes with so much variety, there's bound to be something to enjoy from each box. Choose the size of your box, from 5-7 snacks up to 15-18 snacks, and the frequency of boxes, from a month up to 12 months. The boxes are full of unique international snacks plus trivia, games and even bonus content depending on which box you gift.

From $19 at Universal Yums

12. For book lovers: Unplugged Adult Fiction Monthly Box

Best last-minute gifts: Unplugged Adult Fiction Monthly Box
Best last-minute gifts: Unplugged Adult Fiction Monthly Box

Book lovers don't just want more books as gifts. That's why the Unplugged Adult Fiction Monthly Box is special. Each box contains a one new release, up to five self-care products (think candles, tea and more) and two or three exclusive novelty products like blankets, mugs or games.

From $43.99 at Cratejoy

13. For the trend-obsessed: Tinned Fish Club Subscription

Best last-minute gifts: Tinned Fish Club subscription
Best last-minute gifts: Tinned Fish Club subscription

The trendiest person on your list deserves a trendy gift. Enter: the Tinned Fish Club subscription box. Choose one-, three-, six- or 12-month subscriptions that feature cans of top-rated seafood, condiments and recipes.

From $35.99 at Cratejoy

14. For workaholics: Zeel Gift Card

Best last-minute gifts: Zeel gift card
Best last-minute gifts: Zeel gift card

The holidays can be stressful for anyone, especially those that are working way too much. Send them a little hint that they need relaxation with a Zeel gift card. Zeel brings massages right to your home and is the perfect thing for someone who just can't seem to find the time to do something nice for themselves.

From $25 at Amazon

15. For couples: Romantic Date Night Painting Class

Best last-minute gifts: Romantic Date Night Painting Class
Best last-minute gifts: Romantic Date Night Painting Class

Sometimes, you gotta help out the couples in your life. A Romantic Date Night Painting Class hosted by Jennifer Funnell will give the couples in your life something to do on a weeknight that isn't sitting on the couch. The class includes a Date Night Paint by Shadows Kit for each person and lasts 90 minutes.

$75 at Uncommon Goods

