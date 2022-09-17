Last-minute flights, cancelled holidays … and toothpicks - how the King’s Troop prepared for Operation London Bridge

Dominic Nicholls
·5 min read
Captain Amy Cooper leads the gun team carrying the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall - Sgt Jimmy Wise/RAF
“BRIDGE, BRIDGE, BRIDGE,” the text stated. “Operation LONDON BRIDGE has been activated. Initiate telephone cascade. All personnel are to return to camp.”

The terse message was the first Captain Amy Cooper, second in command of the King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, had heard of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

She was in Calgary when the news broke, along with soldiers exercising alongside Canadian mounted units. The British party was flying back to the UK within five hours.

The soldiers had to pack all of their civilian clothes and personal belongings into freight boxes, to be returned at some point in the future (the boxes have yet to arrive). The troops had to save their personal baggage allowance for their ceremonial uniforms.

Soldiers as far away as Turkey and America had to cancel their family holidays and return to the UK.

Capt Cooper, 31, from Motcombe, Dorset, had to respond to the text alert to let regimental headquarters know she had received the message and was cascading the information to troops under her command.

“We were seven hours behind in Calgary,” she said. “I had all my uniform with me ready to just put it on and be out the door if necessary.”

Not long after, Capt Cooper led the gun team carrying the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. She joined the King’s Troop three years ago and was initially responsible for 30 soldiers and 20 horses. She became second in command of the regiment in July 2021.

On Monday, she will be leading the gun team in Hyde Park for the Queen’s funeral.

King's Troop, a unit of about 160 soldiers with an equal split of men and women, has one of the most important ceremonial roles in the British armed forces.

Their six 13-pounder quick-fire guns, built between 1913 and 1918, all of which have seen active service in the First and Second World Wars, are used regularly for royal salutes in Hyde Park, Green Park or Windsor Great Park for State Occasions and to mark royal anniversaries and royal birthdays.

Each gun and limber weighs 1.5 tons and, with the team, is approximately 54 feet long.

The gun carriage is known as the George Gun Carriage, and carried King George VI’s coffin from Sandringham Church to Wolferton Station in February 1952. It was also used in the funeral of the Queen Mother in 2002.

The King’s Troop are held on a very short “notice to effect”.

Royal protocol states that within six hours of receiving the official notification of the monarch’s death, King's Troop must fire the death-gun salute in Hyde Park unless, as in the case of Queen Elizabeth II, the death announcement comes after 5pm. In this instance, the salute was fired the next day.

“Nothing could start for Operation London Bridge until that death-gun salute had been fired by the King’s Troop,” Capt Cooper said.

Capt Amy Cooper joined the King’s Troop three years ago and is now second in command of the regiment - Sgt Jimmy Wise/RAF
One round was fired every 10 seconds in Hyde Park for every year of the Queen’s life; 96 rounds in all.

The Troop then had one night to prepare the horses and guns for the next day’s Proclamation Salute, a process that normally takes 100 hours.

This preparation involved taking all the polish off the leather with wire wool until a smooth surface was revealed, and brand new polish was then applied.

Once the new polish had been worked in, the soldiers attached a hook to their belts to pull the leather taut then used strips of old ceremonial uniform to produce a deep shine; a process known in King’s Troop as “bliffing”.

“It takes hours to get that deep shine,” Capt Cooper said. “They'll just keep doing it until it's to the correct standard.”

The horses’ harness and leather work is inspected by the Commanding Officer (and double-checked by the Master Saddler, Warrant Officer Class 2 Godfrey Morris, currently the longest serving member of King’s Troop). Stitching is checked for damage and to ensure all equipment is safe to be used.

Meanwhile, Capt Cooper’s role is to inspect the guns, which will have been meticulously cleaned, including the use of toothpicks to get in between the tiny crevices.

“I will check all parts of the gun with a white glove to make sure it is absolutely spotless,” she said.

The horses are “salute groomed”, which comprises a bath followed by a rub down with hot cloths to produce a lustrous shine in their coats.

King’s Troop’s own farriers then had just one night to hand-make all of the horse shoes for the processional horses, with every horseshoe stamped with “ER”.

The specially designed metal shoes, called “cork and wedge”, are shaped downwards at the ends to stop the horses slipping.

The farriers had to produce 40 cork and wedge shoes overnight (including one spare shoe for each horse).

Monday’s funeral will comprise six guns; three each in London and Windsor. Each firing party will have 39 horses and 30 soldiers.

Guns will fire one round a minute as the Queen’s coffin is transported on a Royal Navy gun carriage from Westminster Hall to the Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner, where it will be transferred to a hearse.

The guns in Windsor will fire from the arrival of the hearse to the moment the coffin is carried inside the George VI Memorial Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle, where the Queen will be buried alongside the Duke of Edinburgh.

Two non-firing guns will also be at Wellington Arch with depressed barrels as a mark of respect.

