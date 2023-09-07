‘Last mile’ funding expected as Slocan Valley sees first offering using CBBC fibre

The long wait for fibre-optic high-speed internet service in the Slocan Valley may soon be over, as a federal funding announcement is expected and a local service provider rolls out a new service.

The Valley Voice has learned a funding announcement on ‘last mile’ projects in the West Kootenay was expected from the federal government today, September 7, in Castlegar.

The 125-kilometre, nearly $8 million fibre-optic trunk line from Playmor Junction to Nakusp was completed more than a year ago. But the Columbia Basin Broadband Corporation (CBBC), which funded the project, has been waiting ever since for federal funds to finish part of the project – connecting that main fibre line to individual homes and businesses up the valley.

That connection, called ‘the last mile,’ will bring internet speeds at the CRTC’s universal service objective of 50 Mbps to eligible homes and businesses in the valley. But it will cost millions to complete that portion of the project, and officials have been waiting nearly two years for word their project has been approved by Ottawa and Victoria.

Wireless service launched

Meanwhile, the first internet service provider (ISP) to access the fibre-optic line to provide high-speed connectivity has announced the launch of its service.

Columbia Wireless, the Nelson-based ISP that provides connectivity via line-of-sight connections to communication towers in the valley, unveiled ‘Air Optic’ last month.

The provider said its new over-the-air network will provide 1000-Mbps upload and download speeds using a network of radio transmitters connected to individual homes.

“Air Optic uses multiple nodes to form a web-like network within your community,” said the company’s website. “To achieve a strong signal to your home or business, we mount Air Optic's equipment on the exterior of your home or business. This service requires a short distance between nodes and an unobstructed view of the surrounding neighbourhood, which makes it ideal for towns, villages, and cities.”

The new service will first be offered in New Denver, Silverton and Nelson. The company says it plans to roll out to other communities up the Slocan Valley, as well as in Castlegar, Salmo and Ymir.

John Boivin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Valley Voice