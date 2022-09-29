Last Mile Delivery Market Projected to Worth US$720.9 Bn Toward 2025 End: Fairfield Market Research
London, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Economic Forum estimates a massive 60% hike in demand for last mile delivery services in top 100 cities of the world over the course of the next 10 years. Fairfield Market Research offers a deep analysis of global last mile delivery market and sheds light on the assessment of how the market has been witnessing stupendous growth outlook post the global COVID-19 pandemic. The market is expected to worth US$720.9 Bn toward the end of 2025. Exponential growth of e-commerce industry, and the trend waves established amid the pandemic situation have provided a collective impetus to the doorstep delivery trend. This according to the report will play out as the key factor driving the growth of last mile delivery market. While the impact of pandemic continues to act as a major catalyst in establishment of autonomous, and contactless delivery models in last mile delivery market, the rise of electric vehicles will also hold its influence over the performance of market.
Kay Research Insights
Worldwide demand for last mile delivery is expected to rise at a robust 16.6% CAGR during 2021 – 2025
With over 37% share, FMCG remains the dominant revenue generating segment
Asia Pacific that was worth around US$141.9 Mn in 2020 remains the most lucrative market for last mile delivery service providers
Insights into Segmental Analysis
The last mile delivery market expects the maximum growth in FMCG sector. Service providers witnessed a sudden hike in demand with overnight proliferation of the doorstep delivery trend. Daily essentials, and FMCGs typically continued to top the list of items in demand amid the lockdowns, as well as even after the pandemic subsided. Deepening smartphone penetration, and growing ubiquity of e-commerce and allied markets across both the urban and rural locations further boosted FMCG’s contribution toward last mile delivery market growth. FMCG will thus maintain the lead, followed by the other key segments, i.e., pharma & healthcare, and F&B supplies.
Insights into Regional Analysis
Multiple revenue generation opportunities are likely to flock the last mile delivery markets in Asia Pacific. Large consumer population, unprecedented e-commerce expansion, and rapidly evolving consumer lifestyles collectively elevate the overall scope of growth for last mile delivery market across Asian countries. Asia Pacific is likely to remain at the forefront of revenue generation primarily on the back of an influx of new e-commerce platforms, and momentous growth in online shopping trend. With a strong foreign trade investment scenario, Asia Pacific last mile delivery market will experience significant opportunities in FMCG, beauty and personal care, and fashion apparel.
Key Report Highlights
Delivery of dry goods most in demand, whereas light commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers most preferred by service providers
Demand for regular delivery remains preferred over fast/same day delivery services
Technological advances continue to play a vital role in building efficiency of last mile delivery systems
Leaders in Last Mile Delivery Space
FedEx Corporation, CEVA Logistics, Cargo Carriers, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., CJ Logistics, Kuehne + Nagel, Concargo Private Ltd, Interlogix Pty Ltd., DB SCHENKER, DHL Paket GmbH, Estes Express Lines, J&J Global Limited, Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd., KART, and United Parcel Service Inc.
REPORT SCOPE
Report Attributes
Details
Base Year
2020
Forecast Year
2021 - 2025
Market Size in 2021
US$383.5 Bn
Estimated Market Size in 2025
US$720.9 Bn
CAGR
16.6% (2021 - 2025)
Key Players
Nippon Express Co., Ltd., CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG), DHL (Deutsche Post AG), Kuehne + Nagel International AG, USPS, UPS, XPO Logistics, FedEx, Amazon, DSV A/S, GEODIS, Delhivery, Lalamove, Starship Technologies, Walmart, Others (J.B.Hunt, Nuro, LogiNext, PostMates, Bringg, Matternet, Deliv, Roadie, Routific)
Market Segmentation
Service Coverage
Business-To-Business B2B
Business-To-Consumer B2C
Customer-To-Customer C2C
Vehicle Coverage
Two Wheelers
Light Commercial Vehicle
Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Drones
Delivery Time Coverage
Regular Delivery
Same Day/ Instant Delivery
Topography Coverage
Rural
Tier 3 Cities
Tier 2 Cities
Tier 1 – Metros
Cargo Type Coverage
Dry Goods
Postal Goods
Liquid Goods
End Use Industry Coverage
Chemical
Pharmaceutical and Healthcare
FMCG
Hi-tech Product Industry
Food and Beverage
Others
Geographical Coverage
North America
Europe
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Report Inclusions
Key market indicators
Macro-micro economic impact analysis
Technological roadmap
EV/BREXIT/Ecommerce impact analysis
Market estimates and forecast
Market dynamics
Industry trends
Competition landscape
Category
Region and country-wise trends & analysis
COVID-19 impact analysis (demand and supply chain)
Key trends
