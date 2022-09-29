Last Mile Delivery Market Projected to Worth US$720.9 Bn Toward 2025 End: Fairfield Market Research

Fairfield Consultancy Services OPC Pvt Ltd
·5 min read
Fairfield Consultancy Services OPC Pvt Ltd
Fairfield Consultancy Services OPC Pvt Ltd

London, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Economic Forum estimates a massive 60% hike in demand for last mile delivery services in top 100 cities of the world over the course of the next 10 years. Fairfield Market Research offers a deep analysis of global last mile delivery market and sheds light on the assessment of how the market has been witnessing stupendous growth outlook post the global COVID-19 pandemic. The market is expected to worth US$720.9 Bn toward the end of 2025. Exponential growth of e-commerce industry, and the trend waves established amid the pandemic situation have provided a collective impetus to the doorstep delivery trend. This according to the report will play out as the key factor driving the growth of last mile delivery market. While the impact of pandemic continues to act as a major catalyst in establishment of autonomous, and contactless delivery models in last mile delivery market, the rise of electric vehicles will also hold its influence over the performance of market.

Get the Free Sample Copy of Report at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/last-mile-delivery-market/request-sample

Kay Research Insights

  • Worldwide demand for last mile delivery is expected to rise at a robust 16.6% CAGR during 2021 – 2025

  • With over 37% share, FMCG remains the dominant revenue generating segment

  • Asia Pacific that was worth around US$141.9 Mn in 2020 remains the most lucrative market for last mile delivery service providers

Insights into Segmental Analysis

The last mile delivery market expects the maximum growth in FMCG sector. Service providers witnessed a sudden hike in demand with overnight proliferation of the doorstep delivery trend. Daily essentials, and FMCGs typically continued to top the list of items in demand amid the lockdowns, as well as even after the pandemic subsided. Deepening smartphone penetration, and growing ubiquity of e-commerce and allied markets across both the urban and rural locations further boosted FMCG’s contribution toward last mile delivery market growth. FMCG will thus maintain the lead, followed by the other key segments, i.e., pharma & healthcare, and F&B supplies.

Insights into Regional Analysis

Multiple revenue generation opportunities are likely to flock the last mile delivery markets in Asia Pacific. Large consumer population, unprecedented e-commerce expansion, and rapidly evolving consumer lifestyles collectively elevate the overall scope of growth for last mile delivery market across Asian countries. Asia Pacific is likely to remain at the forefront of revenue generation primarily on the back of an influx of new e-commerce platforms, and momentous growth in online shopping trend. With a strong foreign trade investment scenario, Asia Pacific last mile delivery market will experience significant opportunities in FMCG, beauty and personal care, and fashion apparel.

Key Report Highlights

  • Delivery of dry goods most in demand, whereas light commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers most preferred by service providers

  • Demand for regular delivery remains preferred over fast/same day delivery services

  • Technological advances continue to play a vital role in building efficiency of last mile delivery systems

Leaders in Last Mile Delivery Space

FedEx Corporation, CEVA Logistics, Cargo Carriers, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., CJ Logistics, Kuehne + Nagel, Concargo Private Ltd, Interlogix Pty Ltd., DB SCHENKER, DHL Paket GmbH, Estes Express Lines, J&J Global Limited, Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd., KART, and United Parcel Service Inc.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/last-mile-delivery-market/request-customization

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes

Details

Base Year

2020

Forecast Year

2021 - 2025

Market Size in 2021

US$383.5 Bn

Estimated Market Size in 2025

US$720.9 Bn

CAGR

16.6% (2021 - 2025)

Key Players

Nippon Express Co., Ltd., CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG), DHL (Deutsche Post AG), Kuehne + Nagel International AG, USPS, UPS, XPO Logistics, FedEx, Amazon, DSV A/S, GEODIS, Delhivery, Lalamove, Starship Technologies, Walmart, Others (J.B.Hunt, Nuro, LogiNext, PostMates, Bringg, Matternet, Deliv, Roadie, Routific)

Market Segmentation

Service Coverage

  • Business-To-Business B2B

  • Business-To-Consumer B2C

  • Customer-To-Customer C2C

Vehicle Coverage

  • Two Wheelers

  • Light Commercial Vehicle

  • Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle

  • Drones

Delivery Time Coverage

  • Regular Delivery

  • Same Day/ Instant Delivery

Topography Coverage

  • Rural

  • Tier 3 Cities

  • Tier 2 Cities

  • Tier 1 – Metros

Cargo Type Coverage

  • Dry Goods

  • Postal Goods

  • Liquid Goods

End Use Industry Coverage

  • Chemical

  • Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

  • FMCG

  • Hi-tech Product Industry

  • Food and Beverage

  • Others

Geographical Coverage

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Report Inclusions

  • Key market indicators

  • Macro-micro economic impact analysis

  • Technological roadmap

  • EV/BREXIT/Ecommerce impact analysis

  • Market estimates and forecast

  • Market dynamics

  • Industry trends

  • Competition landscape

  • Category

  • Region and country-wise trends & analysis

  • COVID-19 impact analysis (demand and supply chain)

  • Key trends

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research
London, UK
UK +44 (0)20 30025888   
USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746 
Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/
Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com


Latest Stories

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after walk-off win vs. Yankees: 'This is my house'

    Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. let everyone know how he felt after he walked-off the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on Monday.

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • Ducks counting on talented young core to lead playoff flight

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Some of the most exciting young players in hockey are wearing the Anaheim Ducks' sweater this winter. Their fans are hoping they'll also be wearing it closer to the summer while ending the Ducks' four-year playoff drought. Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, Jamie Drysdale, Isac Lundeström, Mason McTavish and Olen Zellweger comprise an enviable young core of talent, and the Ducks intend to build their future on it. They still need all their young stars to take a step forward as the

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Jennifer Jones, Reid Carruthers take PointsBet curling titles

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones and Reid Carruthers were the winners of the inaugural PointsBet Invitational on Sunday with their Manitoban curling teams each pocketing $50,000 in prize money. Jones defeated Casey Scheidegger's team, with Kristie Moore filling in at skip for the absent Scheidegger, in the women's final 7-4. Carruthers doubled Matt Dunstone 8-4 in the men's championship game at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton. Both teams won four straight games to collect winners' cheques. Jones,

  • Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.” Of course, that room would look a lot better with Connor Bedard or Matvei Michkov — two of the top prospects in the loade

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,