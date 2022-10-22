'Last Man Standing' Stars Are Shocked After Kaitlyn Dever Wore a See-Through Top for 'Late Night'



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Kaitlyn Dever has had a lot on her plate recently, but don't let the busy schedule fool you. The 25-year-old actress is coming to slay and tbh, we've realized that she simply does not miss!

To help promote her latest Hulu original movie Rosaline, the actress joined Seth Meyers on his late night talk show as a special guest. As the star of the film that puts a comedic twist on the classic Shakespeare tale of Romeo & Juliet, Kaitlyn ditched her Renaissance style corset and puffy sleeves for something much more sultry.

NBC - Getty Images

The Last Man Standing actress took a page from the Dior handbook and looked stunning in a sheer, lace turtleneck that revealed a simple black bralette paired with a modest black skirt and embellished sling-back pumps. With her hair in a casual ponytail and red lipstick to add a pop of color, this look is for sure going on our (unofficial) best-dressed list.

Just when we were thinking, "there's no way this girl can get any cooler," she revealed that she's in a band with her sister (!)... AND they recorded a song with indie queen, Phoebe Bridgers (!!!!)

Hearing that she was in a band was certainly news to us and our thoughts were perfectly summed up into this comment left by the Ticket to Paradise film's account: "Is there anything @kaitlyndever can't do?! 😍"

Later in the week, Kaitlyn attended a red carpet event to help promote Ticket to Paradise. Hope you didn't think that the one-woman fashion show stopped at the late night show, folks. Kaitlyn did a complete 180 and donned this cream, bedazzled two-piece set from Miu Miu that had all eyes on her. And yes, even with George Clooney on the same red carpet, we stand by that statement.

Fans rushed to the actress's Instagram comments to play fashion police and say what we're all feeling about the dazzling look like:

Story continues

"Knockout!! ❤️"

"Always gorgeous! October is your month!💙🖤"

"How can someone be this adorable and stylish in the same time 💙💘"

Just like Kaitlyn's comment section, we don't know how she does it all, but one thing is for sure—whatever she does, it's going to be in style!

You Might Also Like