'Last Man Standing' Star Kaitlyn Dever Wears Dramatic Red Carpet Dress with a High Leg Slit

Recently, former Last Man Standing star Kaitlyn Dever jetted off to London to for the premiere of her new movie. Kaitlyn, who also stars in Dopesick, was in attendance to promote her new star-studded rom-com, Ticket to Paradise. Kaitlyn plays the daughter of Julia Roberts and George Clooney, exes on a mission to keep their daughter from repeating their past mistakes.



Photo credit: Mike Marsland

For the event, Kaitlyn wore a black floor-length velvet dress by Alessandra Rich with a choker-style neckline, full sleeves, and a thigh-high leg slit. She paired the sophisticated look with bejeweled sandals, simple jewelry, and a sleek updo.

She shared a series of photos from the event on Instagram (we particularly love the one where she's hugging Julia!) with the simple hashtag #TicktoParadise, and received comments like:

"Looking so gorgeous and happy!!!"

"Wow, you look absolutely stunning!"

"❤️❤️ so beautiful."



"With some legends 🔥. You look beautiful!"

Kaitlyn posed alongside her costars, George Clooney, Lucas Bravo, Julia Roberts, Billie Lourd, and Maxime Bouttier for the big event.

Photo credit: Tim P. Whitby

Ticket to Paradise will be released on October 21. If you haven't seen the trailer, check it out! We're adding it to our must-watch list for fall.

