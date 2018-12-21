The last lesson: HS coach gives powerful message after winning Texas state title

W.T. Johnston was given months to live, providing a final lesson for his football team.

W.T. Johnston was given eight months to live. At the end of the ninth month, he coached his Newton Eagles to a second consecutive Texas high school Class 3A Division II state football championship.

High school coaches are always asked what it all means. What does this mean to you, your players, your city, your community? To Johnston and those around him, many of whom were in the stands Thursday night at AT&T Stadium for the 21-16 win over Canadian, it means one big thing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I told them this would be the last lesson I would ever teach them,” Johnston said in a post-game interview on FOX Sports Southwest, “is how to live before you die. And what do you put your strength and where do you put your belief.”

This is one of the most powerful postgame messages you'll ever hear. Newton Eagles Head Coach W.T. Johnston puts sports in perspective after claiming a Texas High School Football State Championship. #UILonFOX | #TXHSFB | @uiltexas pic.twitter.com/Ozp65AmrHR — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) December 21, 2018





Johnston contracted a graft-versus-host disease following a double-lung transplant in April 2015. It was the fourth known case in the U.S., according to the Beaumont Enterprise.

Story continues

He was told he had no chance to live “a bunch of times,” he told the newspaper last year, and in his seventh season led Newton to the 2017 state championship despite never knowing if he’d make it to tomorrow.

Before practice this past August, he relayed to the players he was given less than a year to live.

“There was two or three weeks in the season they thought I wasn’t going to make it,” Johnston told FOX Sports Southwest. “And we talked about that.”

Johnston credits God for his life and was able to coach to a title this year with his son on the sidelines. The championship is the second consecutive for Newton (fifth overall) and extends its winning streak to 30. The team has lost one game in the past three years.

“I’ve been given a great gift … the gift is I’ve been able to see how my life could affect people before I die,” he told FOX Sports Southwest. “And these guys, I mean, they’ve touched my life. And it’s been a mutual thing. I’ve been able to give them a lesson that you don’t get to see much times.”

Johnston said if he’s done his job right, “a part of me is always going to live in them.”

More from Yahoo Sports:

• JoshGordon’s career hits another bump in the road

• College football’s early signing period winners and losers

• Watch: Recruit’s heartwarming signing announcement

• Kansas City star QB inks Hunt’s Ketchup deal

